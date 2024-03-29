Hank Barker (1932-2024)

Herman “Hank” Barker, 91, a lifelong resident of Beacon, died March 22 at his home, surrounded by family members.

He was born July 15, 1932, the son of Herman and Eva (Belding) Barker. After graduating from Beacon High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on several ships during the Korean War.

On March 1, 1953, he married Margaret Lucas. He worked for IBM for 35 years climbing the corporate ladder from machinist to management development.

In retirement, he and Margaret purchased a home on Lake Gaston in North Carolina. His greatest pleasure was spending time watching his grandchildren swimming at the dock and sailing with family and friends on his cherished Unicorn, his family said.

He also enjoyed playing guitar for his Irish folk band, The Black Velvet Band, with Margaret and cruising with his “girls and their spouses.” He was a master storyteller and loved mesmerizing his grandchildren with his witty stories. When asked how he was doing, his favorite response was: “If I was any better, I couldn’t stand it.”

A devout Catholic and member of St Joachim’s Church, he served as an usher for many years. He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus, Trinity Council 445. Additionally, he served as chaplain for VFW Post 666 in Beacon and received many military honors, including the privilege of being invited to fly to Washington, D.C., on an Honor Flight.

Along with his wife of 71 years, he is survived by his daughters, Victoria (Brian) of Germansville, Pennsylvania; Rosanne Callahan of Wappinger Falls; Margaret Baccomo (Kevin) of Glenham; and Sandra Grohosky (David) of Glenham.

He is also survived by his nine grandchildren: Sean, Daryl, Kirstin, Chris, Nicole, Eric, Morgan, Taylor and Britni; and 11 great-grandchildren: Madison, Laila, Liam, Amadea, Kyle, Alexander, Braxton, Pierson and Brooklyn, as well as his sister-in-law, Mary Goodall. His great-grandsons, William Grayson Callahan and Ian Baccomo, and his sister, Linda LaGoy, died earlier.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Monday (April 1) at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St. in Beacon. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org) or Hudson Valley Honor Flight (hvhonorflight.com).

David Burke (1936-2024)

David L. Burke, 87, a lifelong Beacon resident, died March 23, with family members at his side, at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

He was born Sept. 14, 1936, the son of Leo and Alma (Conklin) Burke. From the age 4 until his death, he lived in the same home on Anderson Street. He attended Beacon schools and graduated from Beacon High School.

David served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1963. He was a 50-year member of the Mase Hook & Ladder No. 1 Fire Co.

On Oct. 28, 1979, at the Garrison Country Club in Philipstown, he married Elonora Ruth Constable.

David worked for IBM for more than 30 years in Poughkeepsie and East Fishkill, until his retirement as a facility coordinator. He was an avid gardener and loved woodworking as well as fishing, hunting and skiing. He was reading Westerns.

Along with his wife of 44 years, David is survived by his stepsons, Glenn Fredericks and Gary Fredericks (Michele); his grandchildren, Makenna and Bailey Fredericks, and Elias and Adele Fredericks; his surrogate grandchildren, Abby, Claire, London and Bailey Shea; and his sisters, Barbara Serino and Alma Burke. Three other sisters died earlier.

Interment with military honors will be private at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Barbara Gallio (1933-2024)

Barbara A. Gallio, 90, a Beacon native who lived in Florida for 33 years before recently returning to New York, died March 24 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at River Valley in Poughkeepsie.

She was born July 24, 1933, in Beacon, the daughter of Victor and Alice (Houghtalin) Pavelock. After graduating from Beacon High School, she moved to Coventry, Connecticut, where she lived for 20 years, working as an accountant for Pratt & Whitney, an aircraft manufacturer in Hartford. After retiring, she moved to Port Richey, Florida.

Barbara is survived by her children, Vicki Baxter, Kevin Raymond (Linda), Sharon Balser and Terrance Raymond, as well as 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Her husband, Francis Gallio, died in 2022.

Patrice Hayes (1954-2024)

Patrice Smith Hayes, 69, died March 21.

She was born April 30, 1954, in Beacon, the daughter of Joseph and Regina (Fay) Guarneri. She and her six siblings grew up on East Willow Street.

After graduating in 1972 from Our Lady of Lourdes in Poughkeepsie, Patrice attended SUNY Delhi and secretarial school in Manhattan.

On Sept. 17, 1977, she married Jeffrey Smith in Wappingers Falls. She was a proud and loving mother to Joel, GinaLynn, Jeffrey Jr. and Gregory, and although she had four children of her own, there is no way to know the number of kids who called her “Mom,” as her doors, arms and heart were always open to anyone who needed them, her family said.

In 1992, Patrice and the kids moved to Sarasota, Florida (all packed into the car and loaded onto a train). There she met Woody Hayes as they shared boat drinks and danced the conga lines as members of the local Parrot Head chapters. They were married July 24, 1999.

As Sara, Michelle, Alyssa, and Dean joined the family, Patrice became Gram-ma (or Gram-me Trice) to Emma Jean, Jon William, John Henry, Nicholas Paul, Charlotte Grace and Bennett Joseph.

Patrice loved an adventure, traveled the world with a very loose plan (and never a map), took lots of photos, never missed a birthday, wedding, anniversary, new birth, reunion or gathering, and held every friend and family member deep in her heart, her family said.

Her husband, Woody, her sisters-in-law, Marie and Patty, and a dear friend, Kathy Fearon, died earlier.

A funeral Mass took place at St. Thomas More Church in Sarasota on March 27. A burial service is scheduled for Tuesday (April 2) at Sarasota National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Mothers Helping Mothers (mhmsarasota.com).

John O’Herron (1934-2024)

John J. O’Herron, 89, a longtime resident of Beacon and formerly of Newburgh, died March 20, surrounded by family members.

He was born Dec. 14, 1934, in Flushing, Queens, the second of six children of the John and MaryRose (McGlynn) O’Herron. In 1947, the family moved to a farm in Newburgh, where John grew to love nature.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in political science at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., John served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 to 1960. Soon afterward, he became a teacher at New Windsor Elementary School, a job he held for more than 30 years until his retirement in 1995.

John was a devout Catholic and a longtime parishioner at St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist in Beacon. He had been a eucharistic minister and also was formerly involved with the Our Lady of Hope Oblates Center in Newburgh. John loved to play, sing and listen to folk, Irish, opera and faith-based music.

Along with wife of nearly 40 years, the former Marilyn Walsh, he is survived by his children, MaryJoan Kashapata (Ignatius), Michael O’Herron (Katherine), Daniel O’Herron, Anne O’Herron (Michael Covarrubias), Peter O’Herron (Elizabeth), David O’Herron (Jeanmarie Presutti) and Michelle O’Herron (Jerell Price).

He is also survived by his stepchildren, Greg George, Eileen George, Susan VanHouten and Jonathan Wong; his grandchildren, Caitlin, Devin, Peter, Joseph, Maria, Joshua and Aaron; a great-grandson, Ian; his brothers, Thomas O’Herron (Mary) and Raymund O’Herron (Sheila); and his sisters-in-law, Marybeth O’Herron and Rebecca O’Herron.

His sister, Jeanne Esquivel, and her husband, Frank, and his brothers, James O’Herron and Paul O’Herron, died earlier.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on April 6 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 Willow St. in Beacon. Burial will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities (catholiccharitiesusa.org), the Eternal World Television Network (ewtn.com), Catholic Relief Services (crs.org) or St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist (stjoachim-stjohn.org).