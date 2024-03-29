Colin Albert Marma, 26, of Garrison, died March 27.

He was born Nov. 3, 1997, with his twin brother, Quinn, each weighing less than 3 pounds, at Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie, the son of Kenneth Marma and Jeanne-Marie Fleming. He grew up in Poughquag.

Colin, who played football, basketball and lacrosse, graduated from Arlington High School before attending SUNY Oneonta, where he was a member of the Beta Chi fraternity.

Colin had a passion for nature and the outdoors and was a hiker and snowboarder. He loved listening to and creating music. He was a deep thinker and an astute observer of human nature who appreciated life’s blessings, especially family and friends.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Roland Heitmann; his father, Kenneth Marma (Lori White); his maternal grandmother, Dorothy Fleming; and his paternal grandfather, Albert Marma. He is also survived by his brothers, Quinn and Dylan, his stepsisters, Anna (Roberto Maldonado) and Coco Heitmann; and his nephew, Anthony.

His grandfather, Edward Fleming; grandmother, Carolyn Marma; aunt, Diane; and close friend, Jon Velardo, died earlier.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday (April 3) at McHoul Funeral Home, 895 Route 82, in Hopewell Junction. A service of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, in Hopewell Junction. Memorial donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (nami.org) or the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub (philipstownhub.org).