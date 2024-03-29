Frederick Arthur Dushin, 60, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

Fred was born in Cold Spring, New York, on Feb. 12, 1964. He was the fourth of five children born to Leona Hauff Dushin and Frank Edward Dushin, who raised their free-range brood on a horse farm in nearby Garrison, instilling in each of them a love of nature, adventure and a willingness to engage in hard work.

Fred attended high school at James I. O’Neill in Highland Falls, New York, and Northfield Mount Hermon in Northfield, Massachusetts. He later received a B.A. in Philosophy from Reed College in Portland, Oregon, and an M.S. in Philosophy and an M.S. in Computer Science from Syracuse University, where he met his future wife.

Throughout his professional career, Fred worked as a software developer/architect for several companies in the greater Boston area and around the world, focused primarily on security and distributed applications. He served as a board member for the Boxborough Conservation Trust for 10 years; and numerous years as a soccer coach and president for Acton Boxborough Youth Soccer.

In his youth, when he wasn’t enjoying the company of good friends, Fred worked alongside his respected architect father, helping to draft and design contemporary homes and buildings throughout the Hudson Valley. While he did not pursue architecture as a profession, he employed his talents designing an expansive renovation of his family’s home in Boxborough, which he found deeply rewarding.

Fred enjoyed any time on the soccer pitch — playing, coaching, and watching his son play. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hiking, camping, flyfishing, canoeing, kayaking, sailing, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing. Fred was also a consummate tinkerer in both vintage and modern-day inventions. He found solace both wrenching on his vintage Land Rover in his garage and devising — from scratch — the microcircuitry hardware and the software necessary to construct and control miniature electronic devices in his upstairs workshop.

Fred is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Marguerite (Margot) and their son Alexander, both of Boxborough; his siblings Christine (Kukel) of Hillsborough, New Jersey; Karl of Garrison, New York; Russell of Old Lyme, Connecticut; and Margaret (Megan) of St. Paul, Minnesota; his paternal Aunt Dorothy of Pleasantville, New York; in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends and colleagues. He made all of their lives richer and brought them much joy with his kind spirit, gentle demeanor, generosity, intelligence and keen wit and refined sense of humor.

There will be a Celebration of Life with family in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Acton Boxborough Youth Soccer, P.O. Box 745, Acton, Massachusetts 01720, or the Boxborough Conservation Trust (bctrust.org).