Colin Marma last seen on Feb. 2

The body of a missing Garrison man was found in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday (March 27) off the coast of Rockaway Beach in Queens.

Colin Marma, 26, who had schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was last seen in Philipstown on Feb. 2 at his job. His vehicle was located soon after near 143rd Street and Broadway in upper Manhattan.

The body was found by a passerby around 9 a.m., his mother, Jeanne-Marie Fleming, told The Journal News. Marma had been living with his family for the past four years.

Every weekend since he disappeared, family members and friends canvassed Manhattan with flyers, and Fleming created a website at findingcolin.com. She thanked Hope Alive 845 for its assistance.

According to an obituary posted online, Marma graduated from Arlington High School before attending SUNY Oneonta. He had a passion for nature and the outdoors and was a hiker and snowboarder. He loved listening to and creating music. “He was a deep thinker and an astute observer of human nature who appreciated life’s blessings, especially family and friends,” it said.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday (April 3) at McHoul Funeral Home, 895 Route 82, in Hopewell Junction. A service of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, in Hopewell Junction. Memorial donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (nami.org) or the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub (philipstownhub.org).