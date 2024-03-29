GIRLS’ LACROSSE — Haldane opened its season March 22 with a 10-4 win at Rye Neck behind six goals by Samantha Thomas and 11 saves in goal by Vivian Eannacony.

The Blue Devils scored first with a goal from Kayla Ruggiero at the 7:49 mark; the Panthers tied the score five minutes later. Less than 30 seconds later, Ellen O’Hara scored off the pass from Marisa Peters, followed by two goals by Thomas 12 and 50 seconds later.

Rye Neck cut the lead to 4-2 in the second quarter but O’Hara and Thomas each scored to put the game away. The Panthers never got closer than three goals.

The Blue Devils, who finished 10-7 last season, are not scheduled to play again until April 9, when they host Croton-Harmon.

SOFTBALL — For the first time since 2019, Haldane has a varsity softball team. The Blue Devils open at home with games scheduled for Tuesday (April 2) against Tuckahoe and Wednesday against Yonkers Montessori. Both start at 4:30 p.m.

Last year, senior Mary Mikalsen (now at Siena College) and sophomore Callie Sniffen played for Putnam Valley. (Sniffen was the league MVP and hit a record 12 home runs.) Before disbanding after the 2019 season, Haldane won six Section I, Class C titles in 10 years.

The 2024 team will be young, with four middle school players in the starting lineup. Sniffen returns, but the sole senior is Bella Tomizawa, who plays first base and outfield. The team is coached by Jeff Sniffen, who is assisted by Analisa Aste and junior varsity coach Kirsten Amato.

BOYS’ LACROSSE — Last season the Blue Devils went 13-5 but were upset in the Section I, Class D semifinals by Briarcliff. They lost nine seniors to graduation but return a strong core, with five players already committed to play in college: Evan Giachinta (High Point), PJ Ruggiero (Dickinson), Liam Gaugler (Vassar), Frankie DiGiglio (Vassar) and Jordon Hankel (Sage). Haldane starts its season on Saturday (March 30) at Mahopac before traveling to South Carolina next week for a spring break tournament.

BASEBALL — Haldane’s first game, scheduled for March 23 against Dobbs Ferry, was rained out. The team will play at Yonkers Montessori on Wednesday (April 3) and host Tuckahoe at Mayor’s Park at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. The 2024 squad includes many new faces, including nine freshmen. Three rotation pitchers — Hunter Erickson, Jake Hotaling and Milo Pearsall — return, along with four-year starters Trajan McCarthy behind the plate and Jeremy Hall in center field.