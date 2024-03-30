Putnam County has opened a website that documents its road projects.
The site, at bit.ly/putnam-roads, assigns a color code to indicate the status of each project: Green signifies it’s on track, yellow indicates a potential delay and red confirms a delay.
The portal also includes details such as the expected completion date, traffic impact and the name of the contractor.
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.