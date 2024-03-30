Recommends deleting 281 unused accounts

A state audit of the Beacon school district’s information technology policy found that about 20 percent of its accounts were inactive and should be deleted.

The audit, conducted in 2020 and 2021 by the comptroller and released on March 15, noted that unused accounts are risky because hackers could use them. The comptroller’s team found that 281 of the 1,280 accounts it reviewed were inactive, including 153 student accounts, 89 non-student accounts and 39 shared and service accounts.