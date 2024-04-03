Both candidates have locked up nominations



President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on Tuesday (April 2) won primaries for the 2024 presidential race.

Biden received 91 percent of the statewide vote in the Democratic primary (including 93 percent in Putnam and Dutchess) and Trump received 82 percent in the Republican primary (including 87 percent in Putnam and 84 percent in Dutchess).

In the Democratic primary, Marianne Williamson received 5 percent of the vote, and Dean Phillips received 4 percent. Both earlier dropped out of the race.

In the Republican primary, Nikki Haley received 16 percent of the vote statewide (including 8 percent in Putnam and 12 percent in Dutchess), while Chris Christie received 6 percent and Vivek Ramaswamy, 2 percent. All three earlier dropped out of the race.