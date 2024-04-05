Jamie Mulligan is producing and directing The Beacon Monologues, which will take place at the Howland Cultural Center on April 12.

What are The Beacon Monologues?

I asked 10 writers who live in Beacon, including one born here and others who arrived pre-gentrification, to write a monologue of seven to 10 minutes on some aspect of the city. It could be the mountain, the dummy light, Old Beacon versus New Beacon, a historical figure or any other facet. I started by calling all the theater people, asking if they’d be interested. About 15 writers and 13 actors, the youngest of whom is 28 and the oldest in their late 60s, expressed interest. I chose 10 in January and asked them to complete a monologue by the end of February. We’re rehearsing the monologues separately and will combine at the dress rehearsal. We’re doing it all in my kitchen.

What brought you to Beacon?

My wife’s parents have a place in Cornwall, and we were married in their backyard. We were looking for a place to hold the rehearsal dinner and came to Beacon, where we found Homespun Foods, which we thought was amazing. We thought Beacon was amazing, too. We’ve been here for five years after living in New York City, San Francisco and London. In San Francisco I did every job in theater: production manager, technical director, everything but act. We moved back to New York City so our kids could be closer to family; I thought I needed a “real job,” so I spent 12 years in the software industry. We kept thinking, “Maybe Beacon, someday.” When jobs became remote, we were able to move.

What sparked the monologue idea?

Our first full years in Beacon were pandemic years, so meeting people happened largely before and after. I was finding pockets of theater people, but I wanted to pull together as many people as possible to solidify, unify and bolster a larger community. The idea occurred to me in mid-2023; I went to theater events, gauging the enthusiasm. There seemed to be interest, so I proposed it to the cultural center.

What are you hoping people take from the project?

I wanted to bring a community together, spark real-life and challenging conversations, learn more about this place we love and begin building a robust discussion about our city beyond the usual chatter on Facebook pages. I’m hoping the project will be the first of a series, so we’re laying a foundation. It’s about how we move forward with a shared understanding of the space in which we cohabitate. Many communities are divided through social media and the bubbles people live in. I want us to know our neighbors, to love and respect them. “Community theater” may have a pejorative connotation, but it can strengthen local relationships.

Are we capable, amid the national rancor?

For my own mental health, I hope we are capable of conversations about things that divide us. I remain hopeful and committed to elevating the conversation.