Stewart: Two Airliners Diverted After Turbulence

Two passenger jets headed to Newark Liberty diverted to New York Stewart International Airport on March 29 because of turbulence.

At about 5:30 p.m., an Austrian Airlines flight landed at the airport, remaining for about 90 minutes before taking off for New Jersey.

At 6:30 p.m., a United jet with 280 people traveling from Tel Aviv landed at the airport. Five passengers who complained of nausea and chest pain were taken by ambulance to a hospital for observation, according to authorities. The other passengers flew to Newark or took a bus that was provided.

Newburgh: 33 Displaced by Fire

A four-alarm fire that began in an abandoned building in the City of Newburgh left 33 people homeless, Mid Hudson News reported.

The fire, visible in Beacon, broke out at 9:30 p.m. on March 31 at 36 Lutheran St. before spreading to two other structures. The Red Cross assisted those displaced.

Fishkill: Man Arrested for Showing Gun at Town Hall

A Fishkill man was arrested after he allegedly displayed a handgun in Town Hall on March 20, according to Mid Hudson News. The incident occurred at about 10 a.m. but was not reported to the police until 6:49 p.m., it said.

Supervisor Ozzy Albra said he notified the police after meeting with an employee who told him John Jackson, 89, had displayed a weapon at the clerk’s counter. The following day, detectives interviewed Jackson and confiscated a handgun. They also filed for an emergency order to seize all his firearms. He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor menacing.

The Town Board and police chief recommended that panic alarms be installed and that signage be added stating that firearms are prohibited at Town Hall.

Hurley: Council Considers Dropping Comments

During a meeting on March 26, council members in this Ulster County town discussed a resolution to turn off the ability to comment on its Facebook page.

According to the Daily Freeman, Council Member Tim Kelly said the Association of Towns of the State of New York had advised that, by allowing comments, the hamlet could incur liability.

“Removing or deleting or hiding comments is technically censorship of free speech,” he said. “So we’re actually protecting free speech by disabling the comments because there are many other forums such as emailing the Town Board as a whole, calling Town Hall, coming to a public-comment period. Facebook tends to be where people take a lot of potshots.”

Supervisor Michael Boms opposed shutting off comments and persuaded the board to table the resolution. He said the town’s community relations specialist, a former newspaper editor, could moderate them.

Poughkeepsie: Council Ends Non-Binding Resolutions

The Common Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday (April 2) to prohibit the introduction of non-binding resolutions, such as one that had been proposed calling for a cease-fire in the war in Gaza but was voted down on March 19.

The new rule states: “Any memorialization shall require at least four sponsors and must have a direct impact on City of Poughkeepsie government and provide a fiscal impact statement and other supporting documentation.” According to Mid Hudson News, Council Member Nathan Shook noted that the new policy was similar to one followed by the Dutchess County Legislature.

After the proposal was adopted, some members of the audience booed.

Mahopac: Man Accused of Having Child Porn

Investigators from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department on March 29 arrested a Mahopac man on charges of possession of photos depicting child sexual abuse.

John Towers, 53, was charged with five felonies and remanded to the Putnam County jail. The sheriff asked anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call 845-808-4377.