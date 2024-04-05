Officers were responding to burglary report at Tompkins Terrace

Beacon police said they arrested a teenager on Wednesday (April 3) who was allegedly carrying a loaded, illegal handgun.

The Police Department said in a statement that officers were called to Tompkins Terrace to investigate a burglary report. After speaking with witnesses, officers searched the area and located three male teens who they said fit the description of the suspects.

A 15-year-old was charged with four counts related to the possession of a firearm, and a 16- and 17-year-old were each charged with trespassing. All three were released until their next court date.

