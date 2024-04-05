In Bolivia, it was known as Peta, or “The Turtle.” In Indonesia, it was dubbed Kodak, or “The Frog.” It starred in the 1969 movie The Love Bug and four Herbie sequels. It even brought a smile to the face of Adolf Hitler.

It was and still is the unmistakable Volkswagen Beetle.

Ferdinand Porsche is credited with finalizing the car’s design in 1938, although who deserves credit for the original concept is disputed.

Volkswagen — “the people’s car” in German — was produced in response to Hitler’s desire for a practical, inexpensive vehicle for the country’s new road system. He was given the first convertible model built in 1938. World War II halted civilian production.

On Feb. 17, 1972, the 15,007,034th Beetle rolled off the assembly line in Wolfsburg, Germany, overtaking the production record long held by the Ford Model T. By the time production ended in 2003, more than 21 million had been built. A “new” stylized Beetle was produced from 1997 to 2019.

Garrison resident Dan Janczewski’s first car was a 1947 Willys Jeep which he purchased from war surplus when he was 18. “My father thought it was great because it was a military jeep with a governor — it couldn’t go too fast,” he recalls.

He later owned a new Beetle, but it was the original “bug” that captured his imagination. “The 2000 model was cool; it was a diesel,” he says. “But I wanted to know what the old one, the classic, was like.”

His 1968 Beetle has a distinct feel. “I like the way it rides; you bop around,” he says. “It makes you feel like a kid!”

He also values the car’s simplicity. Everything is manual, including the four-on-the-floor transmission. “It brings you back to the days when you really had to watch the road,” he says. “You can’t be fooling around with your phone.”

Besides the tires, everything on Janczewski’s VW is original, from the zenith blue paint and black vinyl seats to the crank windows and the German AM transistor radio. It is rated at up to 65 mph, but Janczewski says he doesn’t like to “push it” much past 50. He estimates the gas mileage to be in the high 20 mpg, with a catch.

“It calls for regular lead gas, 91 octane, which isn’t made anymore,” he says. “My mechanic has me buy high-test and I put a treatment in to remove the ethanol.”

The Specs Assembly: Wolfsburg and four other German cities, 15 other countries

Production years: 1938 to 2003

Total Production: 21,529,464

Body: 2-door and 2-door convertible

Layout: rear-engine, rear-wheel drive

Engine: 4 cylinder, 1100 to 1600 cc, air-cooled

Transmission: 4-speed manual, 4- and 3-speed semi-automatic

Curb weight: 1,760 to 1,850 pounds

Fuel economy: High 20s mpg

Top speed: 65 mph

Although the air-cooled engine starts right up in cold weather, Janczewski says it takes 15 to 20 minutes for the heater to kick in. While he avoids salt-covered roads in winter, having the engine in the rear means the bug handles well in snow.

His Beetle may not enjoy Herbie’s celebrity status, but it’s had some brushes with fame. “Apple TV wanted to buy it,” he says. “And it almost appeared in HBO’s White House Plumbers with Woody Harrelson and Nashville, but the deals didn’t materialize.”

The Beetle has seen both sides of the country. It was purchased new, in Monrovia, California, in 1968. The owner kept it for 12 years before trading it in to a VW dealer who stored it for 20 years. When the dealer died in 2000, the car was auctioned and shipped to Columbia, South Carolina. Janczewski bought it in 2004 for $6,500 and had it shipped to Pennsylvania, where he lived at the time.

He has entered the VW in shows in Pennsylvania and at Bear Mountain State Park and only drives it a few hundred miles a year. His favorite outing is an annual 60-mile rally that begins in Congers in Rockland County, and features just one type of car — the VW Beetle.