Residents encouraged to complete survey

Dutchess County has launched a survey as part of its study to determine the feasibility of constructing a 13-mile trail along a dormant rail line running from the Beacon waterfront to Hopewell Junction.

The county’s Transportation Council will develop design concepts for public review and feedback; a final report, expected in 2025, will include a recommended trail concept with cost estimates. The survey is online at bit.ly/rail-trail-survey.