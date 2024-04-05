Bob Cuomo returns to position
Bob Cuomo recently began his second stint as Putnam County’s director of emergency medical services.
Cuomo held the position for 11 years, from 1997 to 2018. He began his career as an EMT and paramedic in 1978 and was most recently an instructor at Putnam Northern Westchester BOCES and Empress EMS.
Cuomo is responsible for county EMS agencies, education programs and training.
