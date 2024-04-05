Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 6
Highland Lights Workshop
GARRISON
Noon – 3 p.m. & 3 – 6 p.m. HVSF
2015 Route 9
bit.ly/highland-lights-workshops
Help create lantern puppets of fish and river creatures to highlight the aquatic theme, Full Fathom Five, for this year’s procession, scheduled for April 20. Also SUN 7, SAT 13, SUN 14. Register online.
SAT 6
Hudson Valley Tattoo Convention
POUGHKEEPSIE
Noon – 10 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
More than 200 tattoo artists will showcase their techniques and styles. Also SUN 7. Cost: $25 ($65 for a 3-day pass, $85 VIP, ages 12 and younger free)
SAT 6
Penny Social
BEACON
1 p.m. VFW Hall
413 Main St. | arfbeacon.org
This fundraiser for the Animal Rescue Foundation will include bingo, an auction, a flea market and raffles. Calling starts at 3 p.m.
SUN 7
Soup 4 Greens Fundraiser
BEACON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. DMV Lot | 223 Main St.
beaconfarmersmarket.org
This eighth-annual fundraiser features soups from local restaurants served in bowls made by local potters. The proceeds support a fund to make produce accessible to all. Cost: $8 ($10 frozen pint, $20 frozen quart, $30 in ceramic bowl)
TUES 9
Putnam County Career Fair
MAHOPAC
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Putnam Golf Course
187 Hill St. | bit.ly/putnam-job-fair-2024
Be prepared to interview and meet employers looking to hire. Registration required. Businesses can register at rebrand.ly/Employer-Job-Fair.
SAT 13
Under the Stars
BEACON
8 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | compassarts.org
Dance the night away at a do-over prom during this fundraiser for Compass Arts. Cost: $30
STAGE & SCREEN
FRI 12
Ariane One-Act Festival
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The Aery Theatre Company will present original plays by Albi Gorn, Evelyn Mertens, Patrick J. Lennon and Keith Whalen. Also SAT 13, SUN 14. Cost: $25
FRI 12
Mandy Patinkin
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The TV and Broadway actor and singer will perform his one-man show, Being Alive. Call the box office for tickets.
FRI 12
The Beacon Monologues
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Jamie Mulligan will direct this show featuring stories told by 10 Beacon writers. Cost: $25
FRI 12
Joe DeRosa
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The actor and comedian will perform stand-up for his I Never Promised You a Rose Garden Tour. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 13
Apollo 13
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
This month’s installment of the Tom Hanks film series features the 1995 movie about NASA’s mission to save the crew of a damaged spacecraft.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 6
Play Sets
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on the work of Gerhard Richter. Free
SAT 6
Filmmaking Workshop
BEACON
2 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Elementary school students can learn techniques to create entries for a May film festival hosted by the Foundation for Beacon Schools. The submission deadline for the festival is MON 8. Registration required.
FRI 12
WALL-E
COLD SPRING
3:15 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children can watch the 2008 movie about a robot on a journey to help save an uninhabitable Earth. Registration required.
FRI 12
Wonka
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 6 and higher are invited to see the 2023 film about the early life of the candy maker and his famous chocolate factory. Registration required.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 13
Blind Dates Recursive 05
BEACON
2 p.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Paul Legault will facilitate a conversation in Rita McBride’s sculpture Arena about memorials. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and disabled visitors, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for Beacon and Newburgh residents)
SAT 13
John Fleming Gould
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
Paintings, watercolors, pastels and drawings by Gould (1906-1996) will be on view through June 2. The opening reception will be followed at 6 p.m. by a talk with the artist’s three sons at the Dutchess Inn, 151 Main St.
SAT 13
In Eclipse
BEACON
5 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
This group exhibit showcases the meanings of the word eclipse. Through April 28.
SAT 13
Guardians Against Evil Dreams
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
Jebah Baum’s sculptures and works on paper will be on view in Gallery 1, while an audio and visual collaboration by Baum and Steven Takasugi will be in the Beacon Room and a member show in Gallery 2.
SAT 13
Swan Song
BEACON
7 – 9:30 p.m. Distortion Society
155 Main St. | distortionsociety.com
Nico Mazza will share his embroidered textiles, which address desiring the forbidden. Through June 1.
POETRY
THURS 11
Poetry Palooza
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Get inspired and write a poem. Snacks and coffee will be available.
SAT 13
Ruth Danon and John Yau
BEACON
8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.
845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com
Danon will read from Turn Up the Heat and Yau from Tell It to Slant.
SUN 14
Kathryn Weld
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The poet will read from her most recent collection, Afterimage, followed by a poetry open mic. Cost: $10
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 6
Climate Change Now
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Philipstown residents Radley Horton, a climate researcher, and David Gelber, the founder of The Years Project, which covers the climate crisis, will discuss what they see as the current challenges and reasons for hope.
SUN 7
Willitt Jewell
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
At the museum’s 118th annual meeting, Jennifer Cassidy, the county historian, will discuss the life and work of Jewell (below right), who died in 1966 and was best known as a reporter and photographer for The Putnam County Courier. Join in person or via Zoom. Registration required.
THURS 11
Garden Planning
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Philomena Kiernan will discuss how to design your garden.
THURS 11
The Men Who Stormed the Fort
FORT MONTGOMERY
7 p.m. Fort Montgomery | 690 Route 9W
845-446-2134 | parks.ny.gov
Don Hagis will talk about the men who were part of the 2,000-strong British regiments that attacked the fort in 1777. Cost: $5
SAT 13
Millstream: A Retrospective
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Stonecrop Gardens
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
Tamsin Goggin will discuss an alpine garden created by H. Lincoln Foster in Connecticut. Cost: $15 ($5 members)
MUSIC
SAT 6
Buffalo Rose
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The modern folk and Americana band will play songs from its latest release, Again, Again, Again. Cost: $25
SAT 6
David & Jacob Bernz
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The Beacon father-and-son duo will play folk music with guests. Cost: $20
SAT 6
Stella Blue’s Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Grateful Dead tribute band will play a high-energy show. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 7
Cajun Jam
PUTNAM VALLEY
1 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Bring an instrument, a dish to share or just a desire to dance to this open session.
SUN 7
West Point Concert Band
WEST POINT
2 p.m. Ike Hall
655 Pitcher Road | ikehall.com
The chamber music concert’s theme is American song and dance. Free
SUN 7
Merz Trio
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The chamber music group’s theme is Night Songs and will include works by Hildegard von Bingen, Thelonious Monk and Alma Mahler. Cost: $35 ($10 students)
THURS 11
Groundswell | House of the Hog
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. J. Murphy’s | 148 Main St.
845-809-5316 | jmurphysonmain.com
The two local bands will play original rock. Free
SAT 13
Joe Natale Jazz Quartet
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com
The saxophonist will be joined by Alex Smith (organ), Jeff Barone (guitar) and Sammy Wags (drums). Donations welcome. Free
SAT 13
Mike & Ruthy
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners C.C.
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The husband-and-wife duo will play music from their repertoire of indie-folk. Cost: $25
SAT 13
Stephen Clair with Jen Clapp & Chris Ams
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Move Cold Spring
37 Chestnut St.
facebook.com/rockoutstephenclair
The three songwriters will each play a set. Cost: $10
SAT 13
Benise
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The “prince of Spanish guitar” will perform his interpretations of classic rock songs with dancers. Cost: $42 to $70
SAT 13
Triple Play
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Three local acoustic groups — Annalyse & Ryan, Beacon Songsmiths and The Whispering Tree — will perform. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 13
Alexis P. Suter Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The bandleader’s six-piece ensemble will play songs from an upcoming release, Love Always Wins. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 6
Meet Your Muse
BEACON
6 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
Andrea Talarico, Celia Reissig. Donna Minkowitz, Debbie Broshi, Linda Siegel, Lourdes Laifer and Mark Harris will read from work they created in response to artwork by gallery members.
SAT 13
Shift
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
M. Pettee Olsen’s abstracts will be on view, along with the exhibit A Field Guide to Birds, by Debra Ramsay and Leslie Roberts. Through May 5. Olsen will discuss her work at 3 p.m. on SUN 14.
NATURE AND OUTDOORS
FRI 12
Community Hike
GARRISON
10 a.m. Manitou Point Preserve
90 Mystery Point Road | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Take a group hike along the River Trail. Dress appropriately for the weather. Registration required.
SAT 13
Bats of New York
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Wildlife biologist Ashley Meyer will discuss her work with bats, the challenges that the animals face and how people can help. This event is co-hosted by the library and the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.
CIVIC
MON 8
Assembly Office Hours
COLD SPRING
1 – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
nyassembly.gov/mem/Dana-Levenberg
Dana Levenberg, whose district includes Philipstown, will answer constituent questions.
MON 8
Dutchess Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Legislative Chambers
22 Market St. | 845-486-2100
dutchessny.gov
MON 8
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 9
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Middle School Library
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
WED 10
Resilient Ways Forward
Noon. Via Zoom
bit.ly/RWFVirtualMtg2
Learn from members of the Dutchess County Transportation Council about where the system is most vulnerable to climate hazards. Registration required.
WED 10
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
The meeting will include a public hearing on the 2024-25 budget.
WED 10
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
