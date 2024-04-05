Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 6

Highland Lights Workshop

GARRISON

Noon – 3 p.m. & 3 – 6 p.m. HVSF

2015 Route 9

bit.ly/highland-lights-workshops

Help create lantern puppets of fish and river creatures to highlight the aquatic theme, Full Fathom Five, for this year’s procession, scheduled for April 20. Also SUN 7, SAT 13, SUN 14. Register online.

SAT 6

Hudson Valley Tattoo Convention

POUGHKEEPSIE

Noon – 10 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

More than 200 tattoo artists will showcase their techniques and styles. Also SUN 7. Cost: $25 ($65 for a 3-day pass, $85 VIP, ages 12 and younger free)

SAT 6

Penny Social

BEACON

1 p.m. VFW Hall

413 Main St. | arfbeacon.org

This fundraiser for the Animal Rescue Foundation will include bingo, an auction, a flea market and raffles. Calling starts at 3 p.m.

SUN 7

Soup 4 Greens Fundraiser

BEACON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. DMV Lot | 223 Main St.

beaconfarmersmarket.org

This eighth-annual fundraiser features soups from local restaurants served in bowls made by local potters. The proceeds support a fund to make produce accessible to all. Cost: $8 ($10 frozen pint, $20 frozen quart, $30 in ceramic bowl)

TUES 9

Putnam County Career Fair

MAHOPAC

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Putnam Golf Course

187 Hill St. | bit.ly/putnam-job-fair-2024

Be prepared to interview and meet employers looking to hire. Registration required. Businesses can register at rebrand.ly/Employer-Job-Fair.

SAT 13

Under the Stars

BEACON

8 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | compassarts.org

Dance the night away at a do-over prom during this fundraiser for Compass Arts. Cost: $30

STAGE & SCREEN

FRI 12

Ariane One-Act Festival

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The Aery Theatre Company will present original plays by Albi Gorn, Evelyn Mertens, Patrick J. Lennon and Keith Whalen. Also SAT 13, SUN 14. Cost: $25

FRI 12

Mandy Patinkin

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The TV and Broadway actor and singer will perform his one-man show, Being Alive. Call the box office for tickets.

FRI 12

The Beacon Monologues

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Jamie Mulligan will direct this show featuring stories told by 10 Beacon writers. Cost: $25

FRI 12

Joe DeRosa

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The actor and comedian will perform stand-up for his I Never Promised You a Rose Garden Tour. Cost: $30 ($35 door)





SAT 13

Apollo 13

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

This month’s installment of the Tom Hanks film series features the 1995 movie about NASA’s mission to save the crew of a damaged spacecraft.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 6

Play Sets

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on the work of Gerhard Richter. Free

SAT 6

Filmmaking Workshop

BEACON

2 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Elementary school students can learn techniques to create entries for a May film festival hosted by the Foundation for Beacon Schools. The submission deadline for the festival is MON 8. Registration required.

FRI 12

WALL-E

COLD SPRING

3:15 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children can watch the 2008 movie about a robot on a journey to help save an uninhabitable Earth. Registration required.

FRI 12

Wonka

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 6 and higher are invited to see the 2023 film about the early life of the candy maker and his famous chocolate factory. Registration required.





SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 13

Blind Dates Recursive 05

BEACON

2 p.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Paul Legault will facilitate a conversation in Rita McBride’s sculpture Arena about memorials. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and disabled visitors, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for Beacon and Newburgh residents)

SAT 13

John Fleming Gould

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

Paintings, watercolors, pastels and drawings by Gould (1906-1996) will be on view through June 2. The opening reception will be followed at 6 p.m. by a talk with the artist’s three sons at the Dutchess Inn, 151 Main St.



SAT 13

In Eclipse

BEACON

5 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

This group exhibit showcases the meanings of the word eclipse. Through April 28.

SAT 13

Guardians Against Evil Dreams

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

Jebah Baum’s sculptures and works on paper will be on view in Gallery 1, while an audio and visual collaboration by Baum and Steven Takasugi will be in the Beacon Room and a member show in Gallery 2.





SAT 13

Swan Song

BEACON

7 – 9:30 p.m. Distortion Society

155 Main St. | distortionsociety.com

Nico Mazza will share his embroidered textiles, which address desiring the forbidden. Through June 1.

POETRY

THURS 11

Poetry Palooza

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Get inspired and write a poem. Snacks and coffee will be available.

SAT 13

Ruth Danon and John Yau

BEACON

8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.

845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com

Danon will read from Turn Up the Heat and Yau from Tell It to Slant.

SUN 14

Kathryn Weld

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The poet will read from her most recent collection, Afterimage, followed by a poetry open mic. Cost: $10

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 6

Climate Change Now

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Philipstown residents Radley Horton, a climate researcher, and David Gelber, the founder of The Years Project, which covers the climate crisis, will discuss what they see as the current challenges and reasons for hope.

SUN 7

Willitt Jewell

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

At the museum’s 118th annual meeting, Jennifer Cassidy, the county historian, will discuss the life and work of Jewell (below right), who died in 1966 and was best known as a reporter and photographer for The Putnam County Courier. Join in person or via Zoom. Registration required.



THURS 11

Garden Planning

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Philomena Kiernan will discuss how to design your garden.

THURS 11

The Men Who Stormed the Fort

FORT MONTGOMERY

7 p.m. Fort Montgomery | 690 Route 9W

845-446-2134 | parks.ny.gov

Don Hagis will talk about the men who were part of the 2,000-strong British regiments that attacked the fort in 1777. Cost: $5

SAT 13

Millstream: A Retrospective

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Stonecrop Gardens

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

Tamsin Goggin will discuss an alpine garden created by H. Lincoln Foster in Connecticut. Cost: $15 ($5 members)

MUSIC

SAT 6

Buffalo Rose

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The modern folk and Americana band will play songs from its latest release, Again, Again, Again. Cost: $25





SAT 6

David & Jacob Bernz

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The Beacon father-and-son duo will play folk music with guests. Cost: $20

SAT 6

Stella Blue’s Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Grateful Dead tribute band will play a high-energy show. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 7

Cajun Jam

PUTNAM VALLEY

1 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Bring an instrument, a dish to share or just a desire to dance to this open session.

SUN 7

West Point Concert Band

WEST POINT

2 p.m. Ike Hall

655 Pitcher Road | ikehall.com

The chamber music concert’s theme is American song and dance. Free

SUN 7

Merz Trio

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The chamber music group’s theme is Night Songs and will include works by Hildegard von Bingen, Thelonious Monk and Alma Mahler. Cost: $35 ($10 students)

THURS 11

Groundswell | House of the Hog

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. J. Murphy’s | 148 Main St.

845-809-5316 | jmurphysonmain.com

The two local bands will play original rock. Free

SAT 13

Joe Natale Jazz Quartet

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com

The saxophonist will be joined by Alex Smith (organ), Jeff Barone (guitar) and Sammy Wags (drums). Donations welcome. Free

SAT 13

Mike & Ruthy

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners C.C.

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The husband-and-wife duo will play music from their repertoire of indie-folk. Cost: $25

SAT 13

Stephen Clair with Jen Clapp & Chris Ams

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Move Cold Spring

37 Chestnut St.

facebook.com/rockoutstephenclair

The three songwriters will each play a set. Cost: $10

SAT 13

Benise

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The “prince of Spanish guitar” will perform his interpretations of classic rock songs with dancers. Cost: $42 to $70

SAT 13

Triple Play

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Three local acoustic groups — Annalyse & Ryan, Beacon Songsmiths and The Whispering Tree — will perform. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 13

Alexis P. Suter Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The bandleader’s six-piece ensemble will play songs from an upcoming release, Love Always Wins. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 6

Meet Your Muse

BEACON

6 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

Andrea Talarico, Celia Reissig. Donna Minkowitz, Debbie Broshi, Linda Siegel, Lourdes Laifer and Mark Harris will read from work they created in response to artwork by gallery members.

SAT 13

Shift

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

M. Pettee Olsen’s abstracts will be on view, along with the exhibit A Field Guide to Birds, by Debra Ramsay and Leslie Roberts. Through May 5. Olsen will discuss her work at 3 p.m. on SUN 14.



NATURE AND OUTDOORS

FRI 12

Community Hike

GARRISON

10 a.m. Manitou Point Preserve

90 Mystery Point Road | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Take a group hike along the River Trail. Dress appropriately for the weather. Registration required.

SAT 13

Bats of New York

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Wildlife biologist Ashley Meyer will discuss her work with bats, the challenges that the animals face and how people can help. This event is co-hosted by the library and the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.

CIVIC

MON 8

Assembly Office Hours

COLD SPRING

1 – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

nyassembly.gov/mem/Dana-Levenberg

Dana Levenberg, whose district includes Philipstown, will answer constituent questions.

MON 8

Dutchess Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Legislative Chambers

22 Market St. | 845-486-2100

dutchessny.gov

MON 8

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 9

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Middle School Library

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

WED 10

Resilient Ways Forward

Noon. Via Zoom

bit.ly/RWFVirtualMtg2

Learn from members of the Dutchess County Transportation Council about where the system is most vulnerable to climate hazards. Registration required.

WED 10

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

The meeting will include a public hearing on the 2024-25 budget.

WED 10

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org