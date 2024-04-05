HALDANE

BOYS’ LACROSSE — Haldane began its season on March 30 with a 9-6 victory at Mahopac. The Blue Devils got off to a slow start, with the Wolfpack up 3-1 at halftime, before Haldane scored three goals in the first six minutes of the third quarter and never relinquished its lead.

Evan Giachinta, who will play lacrosse next year for High Point University in North Carolina, led the Blue Devils with three goals and two assists. Six other players — Liam Gaugler, Ryan Van Tassel, Fallou Faye, Alex Gaugler, Cooper Corless and Brody Corless — also scored.

“Our defensive play anchored what we were doing,” said Coach Ed Crowe. “We held Mahopac’s best player, Danny Koch [who will play next year for St. John’s University], to zero goals.”

The Blue Devils traveled to South Carolina this past week for a spring break tournament. In the first game, against Wando High School from Mount Pleasant, near Charleston, the Blue Devils fell, 11-10. Giachinta and Gaugler each had three goals and an assist, while Cooper Corless scored twice and Brody Corless, Van Tassel and Faye each scored.

Haldane was scheduled to play another Mount Pleasant high school, Lucy Beckham, on Thursday (April 4). The team will be back in Cold Spring on Monday (April 8) for its home opener at 4:30 p.m. versus Bronxville before traveling to John Jay Cross River on Thursday.

























GIRLS’ LACROSSE — Haldane (1-0) will host Croton-Harmon at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday (April 9) in its home opener and travel to Arlington on Thursday.

BASEBALL — For the second time, Haldane’s opening day was rained out when a game scheduled for Wednesday (April 3) at Yonkers Montessori Academy was postponed. Weather permitting, the Blue Devils will host Tuckahoe today (April 5) at 4:30 p.m. at Mayor’s Park. Next week the Blue Devils travel to Dobbs Ferry on Monday and Yonkers Montessori on Tuesday before hosting the Barack Obama School of Justice of Yonkers on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL — Haldane was hoping to start its season at home against Tuckahoe on Tuesday (April 2) but the game was postponed to April 17 by rain. The same thing happened on Wednesday, when a game at Yonkers Montessori was pushed to April 10. The team is scheduled to host Chester at 11 a.m. on Saturday (April 6), visit Alexander Hamilton on Tuesday and host the Barack Obama School for Social Justice at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

BEACON

by Nick Robbins

TRACK AND FIELD — The Blue Devils will open their season on Wednesday (April 10) with a meet at Valhalla High School.

SOFTBALL — The Bulldogs’ home opener on Tuesday (April 2) against New Paltz was called because of rain and will be rescheduled. Beacon will try again when it hosts Burke Catholic at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday (April 6).

BOYS’ TENNIS — Beacon is scheduled to begin its season today (April 5) at home against Kingston and on Thursday (April 11) will host Valley Central. Both matches start at 4 p.m.

BASEBALL — The Bulldogs open their season hosting Burke Catholic at 11 a.m. on Saturday (April 6).