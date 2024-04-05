MON 8

100%     3:23:03 p.m. Syracuse
92.9%   3:25:45 p.m. Newburgh
92.8%    3:25:55 p.m. Beacon
92.6%   3:25:55 p.m. Philipstown

Viewing Sites

BEAR MOUNTAIN
2 – 4 p.m. Field next to Inn

COLD SPRING
2 – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave.
butterfieldlibrary.org
In the event of poor weather, the library will stream NASA’s coverage.

NEWBURGH
2 – 4:30 p.m. SUNY Orange
Meet at Larkin Plaza, where geology and chemistry professors will be on hand to answer questions. Park at the Kaplan Hall garage, 73 First St.

PHILIPSTOWN
2:30 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar
The Butterfield Library will lead a hike around the loop from the Washburn Trailhead. Registration required.

GARRISON
3 – 4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403
desmondfishlibrary.org

  • Do not look at the sun without eclipse glasses. 
  • The next coast-to-coast total eclipse over the U.S. will be Aug. 12, 2045. 
  • The next total solar eclipse over part of the U.S. (Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota) will be Aug. 23, 2044.
  • For more info, see go.nasa.gov/Eclipse2024 and eclipse-explorer.smce.nasa.gov.

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

