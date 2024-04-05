MON 8
100% – 3:23:03 p.m. Syracuse
92.9% – 3:25:45 p.m. Newburgh
92.8% – 3:25:55 p.m. Beacon
92.6% – 3:25:55 p.m. Philipstown
Viewing Sites
BEAR MOUNTAIN
2 – 4 p.m. Field next to Inn
COLD SPRING
2 – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave.
butterfieldlibrary.org
In the event of poor weather, the library will stream NASA’s coverage.
NEWBURGH
2 – 4:30 p.m. SUNY Orange
Meet at Larkin Plaza, where geology and chemistry professors will be on hand to answer questions. Park at the Kaplan Hall garage, 73 First St.
PHILIPSTOWN
2:30 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar
The Butterfield Library will lead a hike around the loop from the Washburn Trailhead. Registration required.
GARRISON
3 – 4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403
desmondfishlibrary.org
- Do not look at the sun without eclipse glasses.
- The next coast-to-coast total eclipse over the U.S. will be Aug. 12, 2045.
- The next total solar eclipse over part of the U.S. (Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota) will be Aug. 23, 2044.
- For more info, see go.nasa.gov/Eclipse2024 and eclipse-explorer.smce.nasa.gov.
