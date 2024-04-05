MON 8

100% – 3:23:03 p.m. Syracuse

92.9% – 3:25:45 p.m. Newburgh

92.8% – 3:25:55 p.m. Beacon

92.6% – 3:25:55 p.m. Philipstown

Viewing Sites

BEAR MOUNTAIN

2 – 4 p.m. Field next to Inn

COLD SPRING

2 – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave.

butterfieldlibrary.org

In the event of poor weather, the library will stream NASA’s coverage.

NEWBURGH

2 – 4:30 p.m. SUNY Orange

Meet at Larkin Plaza, where geology and chemistry professors will be on hand to answer questions. Park at the Kaplan Hall garage, 73 First St.

PHILIPSTOWN

2:30 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar

The Butterfield Library will lead a hike around the loop from the Washburn Trailhead. Registration required.

GARRISON

3 – 4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403

desmondfishlibrary.org

Do not look at the sun without eclipse glasses.

The next coast-to-coast total eclipse over the U.S. will be Aug. 12, 2045.

The next total solar eclipse over part of the U.S. (Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota) will be Aug. 23, 2044.

For more info, see go.nasa.gov/Eclipse2024 and eclipse-explorer.smce.nasa.gov.