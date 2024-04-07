Mike Lucas (1945-2024)

Michael J. Lucas, 79, a Beacon native and longtime resident of Fishkill, died March 31 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

He was born on March 5, 1945, in Beacon, the son of John and Marion (Dotterer) Lucas. He graduated from Beacon High School and attended Dutchess Community College.

Mike retired from M&T Bank, where he worked in telecommunications. He was a past president and member of the Data Processing Management Association and a longtime coach and volunteer for Little League baseball in the Town of Poughkeepsie. He was a season ticket holder for the Marist College women’s basketball team.

He loved to hunt and fish and was a longtime member of the Garrison Rod and Gun Club and the East Hook Sportsmen Association. He also enjoyed music, especially doo-wop. He often attended the Lead East oldies festival and car show, where he had fond memories of listening to and singing with some of the groups.

Mike is survived by his son, John Lucas (Kristin); his grandchildren, Connor, Katelyn and Kyle; and his former wife, Nancy Lucas.

A funeral service was held on April 4 at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon, and a graveside service on April 5 at Cold Spring Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Dutchess County SPCA (dcspca.org) or the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org).

Jeanne Supple (1931-2024)

Regina “Jeanne” Supple, 92, a lifelong resident of Beacon, died April 1 at her home, surrounded by family members.

She was born in Beacon on July 10, 1931, the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Raymond) Pennacchio. She is a graduate of Mount Saint Mary Academy in Newburgh and the Krissler Business School in Poughkeepsie. On Feb. 16, 1952, she married David Supple at St. Joachim Church in Beacon. He died in 2000.

Jeanne worked at Chemprene, Fishkill National Bank, the Lyons & Supple Law Office and the Pagones & Cross Law Office until she retired at age 80. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church, where she was also a member of the parish Women’s Club.

She was the longest-standing member of the Southern Dutchess Country Club in Beacon, which she joined at age 17 as a gift from her parents following her high school graduation. Over the years, Jeanne could be found poolside all summer long, chatting with friends or swimming laps in the pool.

On Friday nights you could find her out to dinner with her friends and on Saturday, shopping and enjoying lunch with her grandchildren. Jeanne was also an avid traveler, visiting places from Russia to Portugal and throughout the U.S.

She is survived by her daughters, Christine Daly (James), Susan Wood (Gary) and Thomasine Supple; her son-in-law, William Howley; and her sister, Anne Sewing. (Her daughter, Barbara Howley, died in 2013.)

Jeanne is also survived by grandchildren: Owen Daly (Amy), Alana Mikhalevsky (Nicholas), Wilson Howley (Brigette), Catherine Scanlon (Conal), Hannah Dominguez (Robert), Joseph Howley, Emma Wood, Abigail Wood and Claire Wood; and her great-grandchildren: James, Andrew, Michael, Nora, Louisa, Patrick, Alice and William.