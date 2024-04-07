Millie Colonna (1927-2024)

Mildred “Millie” Colonna, 97, of Philipstown, died March 24.

She was born Jan. 8, 1927, in Cold Spring, one of the 13 children of James Nastasi and Carolina Barrone. On June 4, 1944, at age 17, she married Peter Colonna at Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring. Millie worked for IBM for over 20 years before retiring.

Her greatest talent was cooking, her family said. You could find her in the kitchen every day cooking and baking, but on Sunday afternoons she loved making big Italian dinners for her family (but enough for an army). She was in her glory watching everyone enjoy her food. Her meatballs, eggplant and pasta fazool will be greatly missed.

She enjoyed trips to the casino, playing bingo and cards, watching horror movies, shopping, dancing and cooking. When she spoke about her family, her face lit up. No matter what age she was, she got down on the floor to play with her 13 great-grandchildren (and great-grand pups).

Millie broke the mold and made a profound impact on others, her family said. She made everyone smile and laugh with her wonderful (sometimes naughty) sense of humor.

She is survived by her children, Peter Colonna of Poughkeepsie and Susan Pellegrino (John) of Olive Hill, Kentucky; her grandchildren, April Stevens, Raymond Renzo (Theresa), Tonya Colonna (Robert Falcone), Kimberly Shields (Jeff), Corinna Carrillo (Sean Detoro), John Pellegrino, Jennifer Wood, Melissa Johnson (Greg) and Lisa Vumbico (Marc).

She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Jeffrey Jr., Cody, Dylan, R.J., Thomas, Miguel, Carmella, Toriann, Raymond, Lucciano, Brian, Nicholas, Bliss, Jack, Nicholas, Marissa, Scott and Reina.

Her husband, Peter, died in 2004. Her daughter-in-law, Michele Colonna; her grandson, Scott Wood; her great-grandson, Steven; and her brothers and sisters, Anthony, Salvatore, Silvio, Alfred, Anita, Rose, Julia, Viola, Nena, Valentina and Gloria, also died earlier.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held April 2 at St. Joachim Church in Beacon, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice (hvhospice.org) or ASPCA (aspca.org).

Carol Sayres (1936-2024)

J. Carol Sayres, 88, died April 4 at her home, surrounded by family members.

She was born in Peekskill on March 2, 1936, the daughter of Albert III and Anna (Topaceski) Nelson. She married W. Joseph Sayres Jr. on June 29, 1958 in Peekskill.

Nothing brought Carol greater joy than spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who referred to her as “Grammy,” her family said. She loved going to estate sales and collecting antiques.

In addition to her husband of 65 years, Carol is survived by her children, Carol Gray and Gregg Sayres, both of Cold Spring; her grandchildren: Joseph, Jason and Anna Gray and Shaun, Ryan, Amanda and Amber Sayres; and her great-grandchildren: Ryan, Lucas, Logan, Gabriel, Brianna, Harper and Hannah.

Her son, Glenn Sayres, died in 2017, and her sisters Barbara King, Alberta Nelson of Cold Spring and Alice McCaffrey, also died earlier.