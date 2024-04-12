Amanda Jane, 41, who lives in Beacon, is a circus performer, aerialist and “target girl” for The Great Throwdini.

How did you get started as a circus performer?

Growing up in Peekskill, I wasn’t a dancer or gymnast. I was just a punk kid from the street. When I turned 18, I got into modeling and that led to belly, pole and chair dancing. I was at a heavy metal music festival in New Jersey and one of the bands had an aerialist. I thought, “That’s for me.” Not long after, I received a flyer in the mail for a circus-arts class in Tarrytown. I took an aerial silks class. The first trick was Man in the Moon, where you lock your foot in the silk and wrap yourself up. I nailed it and fell in love with it.

What kind of acts do you do?

I perform with circus companies and stage shows and at private events. I specialize in aerial silks and lyra, which is a suspended hula hoop. I’m often hired to do “ambient” aerials, where you’re in the background. You’re not supposed to be the center of attention, but you are. It’s free-flowing and relaxing. I love aerial bartending. People come underneath and I pour them a glass of champagne. I’m a regular performer at the Beacon Bonfire. I teach aerial arts at Move Cold Spring. I also do weddings and bar mitzvahs.

How did you become a target girl for The Great Throwdini?

About two years ago, I had surgery for endometriosis. It was a near-death experience. So I started to challenge myself to find more interesting jobs. I was working as a magician’s assistant and a magician said: “We have a knife thrower; would you be interested in working with him?” I met with Throwdini for a trial run. He showed me how to stand. When the knife hit the board and I didn’t flinch, I thought, “I can do this.” We perform all over the country. Last year we appeared on Britain’s Got Talent. He throws knives with both hands and he throws them fast. My favorite trick is The Veiled Wheel of Death, where I’m pinned to a spinning wheel and covered with a veil. I’m a bit of an adrenaline junkie.

Have your parents seen you perform as a target girl?

My parents recently came to a Monday Night Magic at the Black Box Theatre in New York City. My poor mother said: “I can’t sit in the front. I trust you and I trust Throwdini. But he’s still throwing knives at my daughter.” I corrected her. “He’s not throwing knives at me; he’s throwing knives around me.”

What’s next?

I recently flew to Los Angeles to train with a coach from a company that trains mermaids. She met me at my hotel with a mermaid tail, a monofin. It’s like a boogie board that attaches to your feet. She showed me how to swim. I loved it so much. Once I’m trained, I can do pool parties or work at an aquarium. It’s silly and relaxing. I have two of my own tails now.