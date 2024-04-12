Jacob Bernardo

Jacob Bernardo died April 1, soon after his birth at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor.

Jacob was the son of Joseph and Jennifer Bernardo. Along with his parents, he is survived by his brother, Justin; his maternal grandparents, Janet and Mervin Medina; and his paternal grandmother, Diane Bernardo.

His paternal grandfather, Fernando Bernardo, died in 2010.

A Mass of the Angels Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday (April 13) at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St., in Beacon, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Carol Carey (1945-2024)

Carol M. Carey, 79, died April 11 at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Newburgh with family members at her side.

She was born on Feb. 2, 1945, in Middlebury, Vermont, the daughter of Patrick and Agnes (Hickey) Hurley, and raised on Bell Island, Newfoundland.

Carol worked as a bus driver for the Beacon City School District until her retirement. She was an avid bingo player and would never miss a game or a call, and she also loved scratch-offs. She never forgot a birthday, sometimes calling the day before so she could still make bingo.

Carol is survived by her companion, Ronald Reynolds; her children, Colleen Boyer (Stephen), Courtney Carey, Charlene Adams (Jay) and John Walsh (Cathryn); and 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her siblings: Agnes McKeon (Steven), Julia Richards, Anita Miller (Al), Patrick Hurley Jr. (Debbie) and John Hurley (Donna).

Carol’s husband, Charles Carey, died in 1988, her sister Bridget Milczewski died in 1990 and her sister Patricia “Trish” Papul, died in 2016.

Her family will receive friends on Wednesday (April 17) from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave. in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on April 18 at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St., in Beacon, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Peter Donnelly (1944-2024)

Peter Donnelly, 79, died April 5 in Fort Myers, Florida.

He was born in Beacon on June 6, 1944, the son of Francis and Rose Donnelly.

Peter will be remembered for his quick wit and athletic ability on the golf course, tennis court and basketball court. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon and a longtime member of the Southern Dutchess Country Club. He was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School and Providence College, and received a master’s degree from Fordham University. Peter retired from Amsco School Publications.

He is survived by his siblings, Roseanne Myers (Bill) and Frank Donnelly (Deloris). He is also survived by nieces, Mary-Sheila Leese (Steve) and Leila Myers; and nephews, Neil Myers (Bernadette), Matthew Donnelly (Mary), Peter Donnelly (Jennifer) and David Donnelly (Shelley).

The family will gather on Monday (April 22) at 8:45 to 9:15 a.m., followed by friends from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m., at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 Willow St. in Beacon, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist (stjoachim-stjohn.org) or the Dubin Center in Fort Myers (dubincenter.org).

Concetta Petroccitto (1932-2024)

Concetta Petroccitto, 91, died April 8 at her home.

She was born June 14, 1932, in Aguara, Italy, the daughter of Antoniou and Teresa (Marino) Inglese. On June 14, 1959, she married Joseph Petroccitto at Mount Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie. He died in 2005.

Concetta was employed by IBM in Poughkeepsie as an assembler until her retirement in 1964.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Marie Pendleton (Dean) of Beacon. Her sisters, Emily Florio and Lydia Marino, died earlier.

A Mass of Christian Burial will held Saturday (April 13) at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 775 Main St. in Poughkeepsie, followed by interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.