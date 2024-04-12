SAT 20
Adopt a Highway & Beach Clean-Up
PHILIPSTOWN
8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D | littlestonypoint.org
Come at 8 a.m. to pick up trash along Route 9D or help with beach clean-up from 10 a.m. to noon or noon to 2 p.m. Register online.
SAT 20
Clean-Up and Planting
BEACON
9 a.m. – Noon. Various
facebook.com/beaconrec
Volunteers will clean up or plant a pollinator garden at a dozen sites around the city. Sign up at bit.ly/beacon-earth-day-2024. Work gloves, boots, long pants and sleeves are recommended; garbage bags and buckets will be provided. An Earth Day fair will follow from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Hudson Valley Brewery, 7 E. Main St.
SAT 20
Earth Day Fest
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org
Philipstown’s third annual festival will include music at 10:30 a.m. by Mark Rust and a discussion at noon between David Gelber of The Years Project and Justin Nobel, author of Petroleum-238: Big Oil’s Dangerous Secret and the Grassroots Fight to Stop It. There will also be a mending station, a scavenger hunt and information about electric vehicles and tools and pollinator gardens.
SAT 20
Mending Workshop
BEACON
Noon – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Annie McCurdy will provide materials and help you learn to patch and repair gently loved garments.
SAT 20
Earth Day Celebration
COLD SPRING
Noon – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Drop in to clean up the pollinator garden and make wildflower seed bombs.
SAT 20
Highland Lights Procession
GARRISON
8 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org
Email [email protected] to carry a lighted puppet in the third annual procession, or show up at dusk to join the parade, which this year will celebrate and honor the transformative power of water.
