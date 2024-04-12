Beacon Players to perform ‘king of all musicals’

Next weekend, the Beacon Players will present Phantom of the Opera at Beacon High School. We spoke with Anthony Scarrone, the director, and Charlotte Bowen, a ninth grader appearing in her first production, about the musical.

Why Phantom?

Scarrone: It’s the king of all musicals; it ran for 35 years on Broadway and is still in production through touring companies. People will gravitate to our theater to see our production, listen to the beautiful music and get lost in the love story. It’s not a horror story, as many people initially thought — it’s about the ability to love something that’s not perfect and to love someone for their heart and their caring soul. After Les Miz last year, we wanted to see if we could top it. We decided that Phantom would suffice.

Students designed the sets. How did they do?

Scarrone: They created the world of another time, a world of fantasy. There’s an opera house, a labyrinth and a chandelier that blooms over the house, complete with crystals and lamps. It does its job well, descending over the audience. They created a ramp system on the back wall for the descent into the labyrinth, and are working hard on all of the props and costumes, researching everything, making sure that we are in the right period. We have always paid attention to detail and with Phantom, we are giving it even more attention.

What have the actors been working on?

Scarrone: We’ve worked on vocal delivery, in particular, and the comic relief roles. We had workshops and discussions where we talked more and more about the storyline.

You were at John Jay High School in Hopewell Junction for 20 years, and you’ve been at Beacon for 10. With all that experience directing students, what surprises you most?

Scarrone: I am constantly refreshed by the wonderful enthusiasm and ambition of students who join us. I would not be able to do this if it weren’t for them. They want to be part of something wonderful and to make it special. They give up so much of their time to do this. In fact, they give up a good chunk of their day to be with us, and it shows in the long run. What people see on the stage is the culmination of the year’s work, in the collaboration of art, design and talent. These are the best students around; these are the Beacon Players.

Charlotte, what inspired you to join the Beacon Players?

Bowen: I’ve been seeing Beacon Players productions since I was 6 years old, and after the power and impact of Les Miserables, I wanted to be part of their next production.

What has surprised you most about preparing for the show?

Bowen: When I showed the script to my vocal coach, she was shocked at how advanced some of the songs were. It also has been interesting to see what the composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, had in mind for the story by reading his original blocking. The storyline also has some mysteries. The toy monkey playing the cymbals is a recurring motif, including as an item being sold in the opening auction, and returning in one of the last scenes in the Phantom’s lair. For me, the monkey represents the Phantom’s presence and dominance over the opera house.

Phantom of the Opera will be performed at the Pete Seeger Auditorium at Beacon High School at 7 p.m. on April 19, 1 and 7 p.m. on April 20 and 1 p.m. on April 21. Advance tickets are $15 ($5 for seniors and students) at bit.ly/beacon-players-phantom or $18 ($8) at the door.