OSI, Scenic Hudson ask court to clear title

The Open Space Institute and Scenic Hudson are transferring 31 acres in Garrison to the state so the forested property can be added to the Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve.

The organizations on April 2 filed a petition asking a state judge to clear the title for the property, part of an expanse bounded by Routes 403 and 9D that once belonged to William Church Osborn and his son and grandson, William H. Osborn Sr. and William H. Osborn Jr.

As part of its title review for land transfers, the Attorney General’s Office determined that “there is no record of conveyance” of the property to Osborn Jr. after his father died in 1971. The younger Osborn transferred the property in 1981 to a nominee who held it for the benefit of OSI and Scenic Hudson before deeding them the property in 2010.

Seth McKee, executive director of The Scenic Hudson Land Trust Inc. and Land Programs, said that having to clear a title is not unusual when transferring land to the state. “We are excited for this beautiful forested ridgetop property to be added to Hudson Highlands State Park, adding 31 acres to the Castle Rock area and protecting the view from Route 403,” he said.