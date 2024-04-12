Hires administrator from southern Westchester

The Garrison school board on Wednesday (April 10) hired an administrator from the Eastchester district in southern Westchester County as the district’s next superintendent.

Gregory Stowell will succeed Carl Albano, who was hired before the 2020-21 school year. After Albano retired in September, he was named interim superintendent for 2023-24 while the district searched for his replacement. Stowell will start work in July.

Speaking at the board’s Wednesday meeting, Stowell said he plans initially to “listen, learn and celebrate all the successes we’ve had.” He added that he also wants to “understand where our growing edges are, what we do well and what we would like to do in the future.”

At the Eastchester Union Free School District, which has 3,000 students, Stowell is the assistant superintendent for pupil personnel services, managing programs for students with disabilities. The Garrison Union Free School District is considerably smaller, with just over 200 students in grades K-8.

Before taking the job at Eastchester in July 2022, Stowell worked for seven years at the Mahopac district as an assistant superintendent supervising pupil personnel services and technology. He has also worked for the Byram Hills district and has been a middle school administrator and elementary school teacher.

Stowell has three education degrees: a bachelor’s in special and elementary education from SUNY Geneseo, a master’s in administration and supervision from Pace University and a doctorate in information technology for educational leaders, also from Pace.

Sarah Tormey, the president of the Garrison school board, said Stowell appeared during the interview process to be “willing to take on the mantle of being an innovator when it comes to new programs, while also being mindful of our budget and working with the current staff.”