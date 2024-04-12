Wednesday, April 10, marked the peaceful passing of Jay Vitale in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Jay was a true Renaissance man, deeply devoted to his family, and a proud resident of Garrison for many years. Born on Dec. 17, 1935, to Italian and Greek heritage in the Bronx, Jay’s upbringing as a city kid was filled with cherished memories. He often regaled others with tales of racing pigeons alongside his father, summers spent swimming at Orchard Beach, and spirited games of stickball with his cousins.

Following his enlistment in the Army during the Korean War, Jay found himself stationed in Hawaii, where he embarked on unforgettable adventures. From mastering the art of sailing, to fearlessly swimming with sharks, one of his most memorable encounters was meeting the iconic Elizabeth Taylor.

Yet, amid life’s myriad experiences, Jay’s heart found its truest contentment when he settled in Garrison in the early 1980s. A skilled carpenter, he undertook the monumental task of building his own home from the ground up. Living out of his VW bus for over a year, he banged nails each day after working a full day at Haldane Maintenance. Jay dedicated himself tirelessly to crafting every corner of his beloved abode. The pride he felt in the home he meticulously constructed was unparalleled, a testament to his unwavering determination and craftsmanship.

Jay’s passion for his community knew no bounds, and his commitment to conservation efforts left an enduring impact. Inspired by the memory of his dear friend John Guinan, Jay founded the nonprofit organization Guinan’s Aurora, dedicated to repurposing donated bikes for veterans and children in need. Over the years, he distributed over 1,000 bikes across the state, including his old neighborhood in the Bronx, spreading joy and mobility to those who needed it most.

Above all else, Jay cherished his family with boundless love and devotion. For 48 years, he shared a deeply fulfilling partnership with his beloved wife, Toni Vitale. He leaves behind Toni, his adoring daughter Jessica, son-in-law Chris, and his three doted grandchildren — Julian, Lucca and Ivy.

A private memorial for family and friends will follow later in the summer. In place of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association (bit.ly/jay-vitale) would be appreciated.