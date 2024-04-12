Linda Brucato, 78, of Cold Spring died of natural causes at her home on April 3.

Linda was born in New York City on Oct. 19, 1945, to the late Ludwig and Anne Frank Heilbronn. Linda was a retired high school teacher for the New York City Board of Education.  

Linda is survived by her loving daughter, Ava Alltmont and her husband Michael; cherished grandchildren, Tatum and Genevieve; her dear brother, Harvey Heilbronn and his wife Sandy; and her niece, Kara Pullman (Michael), and nephew, Lorne Heilbronn (Lindsay). Her husband, Richard Brucato, died in 2003.

A graveside service was held on April 7 at the Cold Spring Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Nature Conservancy in memory of Linda Brucato (preserve.nature.org). 

