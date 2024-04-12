Officers will issue warnings for first offenses

The Cold Spring Village Board’s meeting on Wednesday (April 10) included a lengthy discussion about the first weekend of the paid parking program that began five days earlier on Main Street.

The year-round meter system, along with the residential parking program being enforced on side streets, began April 5 and requires that visitors pay to park on Main Street from Friday through Sunday, as well as holidays.

Trustee Eliza Starbuck, who has shepherded both programs, said metered parking’s first weekend produced “some rough areas” and “wasn’t perfect,” in part because the three parking enforcement staff are being trained. In addition, some merchants feel “threatened,” she said.

“They’re getting very sharp complaints from customers, people saying they’ll never come back” after receiving a $75 parking ticket, said Starbuck.

But the program produced revenue, traffic was calmer and she received “a lot of really great feedback,” said Starbuck. She said the first weekend showed that signage needs to be improved to more clearly inform drivers of the metered parking rules.

The board said that, through April 28, one warning will be issued per license plate number for Main Street violations. Starbuck suggested that shop owners be asked to display posters that explain the parking rules.

Mayor Kathleen Foley said that “change is always controversial” and “there is always a period where there is outrage, shock, then it becomes part of our regular routine.” The cost of tourism, she said, has to be shifted to visitors. “We have to have more revenue,” she said.

Village budget

A public hearing on the 2024-25 village budget opened and closed Wednesday with minimal comment from residents.

The $3 million budget, which will cover the fiscal year from June 1 to May 31, 2025, includes a 3.93 percent increase in the property tax levy, the maximum allowed under a tax cap calculated by New York State. The default 2 percent cap can be exceeded based on growth factors determined by the state.

Property taxes will fund 52 percent of general-fund spending, which covers the cost of most services, including the police and highway departments, trash and recycling pickup and employee wages and benefits.

The water and sewer systems are funded through fees that will increase by 10 cents per 1,000 gallons used. Spending for the two systems will total $1.5 million.

Foley said one of the goals for the next fiscal year will be to “prioritize critical infrastructure repairs that we need to address right away,” particularly the Fair Street culverts damaged by storms in July 2023. The village has stabilized other damaged sites, and engineering for those repairs will continue after the Fair Street project, she said.

Fran Murphy, a former village trustee, asked during public comment for clarification regarding $31,000 in projected revenue from the hotel occupancy tax. Cold Spring received state approval in 2022 to collect up to 5 percent on room stays.

Foley said the board had hoped to pass legislation to enact the tax last year but other needs took priority. The mayor said the tax is the first legislative priority and will be on the agenda this summer, with implementation in the fall.

Village resident Walter Ulmer questioned whether the $35,000 in docking fees collected from the Seastreak cruise line is worth the cost of the environmental damage caused by its carbon emissions. He said many residents feel the cruises “add to weekend mayhem” and negatively impact quality of life.

Ulmer also asked how the board calculated that the village will collect $291,000 from parking fees.

Village accountant Michelle Ascolillo said the amount is based on 70 percent occupancy of the 80 paid parking spaces on Main Street during the eight-month busy season, and a 35 percent occupancy rate for the other four months. The revenue estimate includes fees from the municipal lot on Fair Street, she said.

The board will likely adopt the budget during its April 24 meeting. It must submit the plan to the state by the end of this month.

In other business …

■ Foley announced that Larry Burke, who joined the Cold Spring Police Department in 2017, will step down as officer-in-charge on May 1. Burke will continue to work part-time shifts; a new officer-in-charge will be named soon. “Larry has served the village beyond all expectations,” said Foley.

■ Cold Spring officers answered 119 calls in March and issued 63 parking and 26 traffic tickets, including 12 for speeding. There was one arrest for driving with a suspended license.

■ Burke reported that officers participated in a lockdown drill at Haldane on April 9 conducted by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department. As many as 30 officers from several forces took part, along with firefighters and medical personnel. The drills are held to teach students how to respond in emergencies, he said.

■ The board denied a request from John Scherer to host a Hops on the Hudson event at Dockside Park in August. Past events were held at Mayor’s Park. Foley said managing such events “has been a challenge” and residents have complained about drunk attendees on Main Street. Burke noted that with only one road in and out of Dockside, large events can pose logistical problems for emergency vehicles.

■ The Cold Spring Fire Co. answered 15 calls in March: six activated fire alarms, five requests from other fire companies for mutual aid (including one mountain rescue) and responses to a reported structure fire, carbon monoxide alarm, paramedic assist and a good-intent call.

■ The public restrooms at the Visitor Center will reopen on April 13 from Thursdays to Sundays through May, and then daily for the summer.

March 27 meeting

After a lengthy executive session dealing with personnel and property issues, the Village Board voted at its March 27 meeting to:

■ Sell a 312-square-foot piece of village-owned property at 133-135 Main St. to Chervoan LLC, for $1,450.80, subject to review by the village attorney.

■ Approve the hiring by the Cold Spring Police Department of two part-time parking enforcement agents for $20 per hour.

■ Accept the resignation of police officer James Hipple.