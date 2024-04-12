Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 13

A Celebration of Georgie

COLD SPRING

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Split Rock Books

97 Main St. | 845-265-2080

splitrockbks.com

To mark the passing of the village’s favorite bookstore cat, children and families are invited to stop by for stories and to add memories to a scrapbook.

SAT 13

Highland Lights Workshop

GARRISON

Noon – 3 p.m. & 3 – 6 p.m. HVSF

2015 Route 9

bit.ly/highland-lights-workshops

Help create lantern puppets of fish and river creatures to highlight the aquatic theme, Full Fathom Five, for this year’s procession, scheduled for SAT 20. Also SUN 14. Register online.

SAT 13

Under the Stars

BEACON

8 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | compassarts.org

Dance the night away at a do-over prom during this fundraiser for Compass Arts. Cost: $30

SUN 14

Home Bakers Meetup

BEACON

Noon – 3 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery

7 E. Main St. | bit.ly/home-bakers-2024

Swap samples and talk about grain and flour at this annual event. Cutting boards, bread knives and fillable cards will be provided to display your baked goods. Cost: $20

THURS 18

Skilled Trades Fair

WAPPINGERS FALLS

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Ketcham High School

99 Myers Corners Road

845-486-2000 | dutchessny.gov

Students and young adults can learn about vocational jobs.

SAT 20

Cornhole Tournament

POUGHKEEPSIE

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza | pbacornhole.com

The Bags for Badges tournament is a fundraiser for the Dutchess County Sheriff PBA. Cost: $80 per team

SAT 20

Vinyl Day

COLD SPRING

1 – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

There will be listening stations to share and celebrate analog sound.

SUN 21

Cold Spring in Bloom

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Main Street

coldspringnychamber.com

Merchants will have special offerings and the Putnam History Museum will share trivia and lead walking tours during this celebration of spring.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 13

Apollo 13

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

This month’s installment of the Tom Hanks film series features the 1995 movie about NASA’s mission to save the crew of a damaged spacecraft.



SAT 13

Ariane One-Act Festival

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The Aery Theatre Company will present original plays by Albi Gorn, Evelyn Mertens, Patrick J. Lennon and Keith Whalen. Also SUN 14. Cost: $25

THURS 18

Outer Visions

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

Marisa Tornello and Steve Frieder will present a performance art show with music and improvisation. Donations are welcome for the artists and Common Ground Farm.

THURS 18

David Sedaris

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The humor writer and satirist will perform and sign his latest book, Happy-Go-Lucky. Cost: $55 to $80





FRI 19

Phantom of the Opera

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconplayers.com

The Beacon Players will perform the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, based on the 1910 French novel. Also SAT 20, SUN 21. Cost: $18 ($8 students and seniors)

SAT 20

A Wrinkle in Time

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane

15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org

In this play based on the book by Madeleine L’Engle, middle school drama students will portray the extraordinary travels of Meg Murry. Also SUN 21. Cost: $12 ($5 students, seniors free)

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 13

Site Clean-Up

PHILIPSTOWN

9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Hudson Highlands State Park

3011 Route 9D

Meet at the Visitor Center to rake, clear trails and remove trash from the Northgate/Cornish Estate site. Tools, gloves and water will be provided.

SAT 13

Bats of New York

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Wildlife biologist Ashley Meyer will discuss her work with bats, the challenges they face and how people can help. This event is co-hosted by the library and the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.

WED 17

Spring Ephemerals

PHILIPSTOWN

5:30 p.m. Stonecrop Gardens

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

The staff will lead a guided tour of the extensive bulb plantings and early blooming perennials. Cost: $10 (members free)

WED 17

Learn to Sail

BEACON

7 p.m. Sloop Club | 2 Red Flynn Drive

845-891-4509 | beaconsloopclub.org

This is the first session in an eight-class series. Cost: $50

SAT 20

Bird Walk

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 a.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Look for migrating birds with guides from the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society. Registration required.

SUN 21

History Hike

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. West Point Foundry Preserve

80 Kemble Ave.

putnamhistorymuseum.org

The Putnam History Museum will lead this guided tour of the national historic landmark and discuss its innovative role in U.S. history, including during the Civil War. Cost: $15 ($12 members)





POETRY

SAT 13

Ruth Danon and John Yau

BEACON

8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.

845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com

Danon will read from Turn Up the Heat and Yau from Tell It to Slant.

SUN 14

Kathryn Weld

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The poet will read from her most recent collection, Afterimage, followed by a poetry open mic. Cost: $10

TUES 16

Poetry Jam

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

As part of this One Poem a Day Won’t Kill You program, share a favorite poem by a published poet (i.e., not your own).

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 13

Blind Dates Recursive 05

BEACON

2 p.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Paul Legault will facilitate a conversation in Rita McBride’s sculpture Arena about memorials. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and disabled visitors, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for Beacon and Newburgh residents)

SAT 13

John Fleming Gould

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

Paintings, watercolors, pastels and drawings by Gould (1906-1996) will be on view through June 2. The opening reception will be followed at 6 p.m. by a talk with the artist’s three sons at the Dutchess Inn, 151 Main St.

SAT 13

In Eclipse

BEACON

5 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

This group exhibit showcases the meanings of the word eclipse. Through April 28.

SAT 13

Guardians Against Evil Dreams

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

Jebah Baum’s sculptures and works on paper will be on view in Gallery 1, while an audio and visual collaboration by Baum and Steven Takasugi will be in the Beacon Room and a member show in Gallery 2. Through May 5.

SAT 13

Swan Song

BEACON

7 – 9:30 p.m. Distortion Society

155 Main St. | distortionsociety.com

Nico Mazza will share his embroidered textiles, which address desiring the forbidden. Through June 1.



MUSIC

SAT 13

Joe Natale Jazz Quartet

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com

The saxophonist will be joined by Alex Smith (organ), Jeff Barone (guitar) and Sammy Wags (drums). Donations welcome. Free

SAT 13

Mike & Ruthy

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners C.C.

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The husband-and-wife duo will play music from their repertoire of indie-folk. Cost: $25

SAT 13

Stephen Clair with Jen Clapp & Chris Ams

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Move | 37 Chestnut St.

facebook.com/rockoutstephenclair

The three songwriters will each play a set. Cost: $10

SAT 13

Benise

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The “prince of Spanish guitar” will perform his interpretations of classic rock songs with dancers. Cost: $42 to $70





SAT 13

Triple Play

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Three local acoustic groups — Annalyse & Ryan, Beacon Songsmiths and The Whispering Tree — will perform. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 13

Pat Metheny

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

For his solo tour, the guitarist and composer will play music from his album Dream Box. Cost: $48 to $78

SAT 13

Alexis P. Suter Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The bandleader’s six-piece ensemble will play songs from an upcoming release, Love Always Wins. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 14

American String Quartet

NEWBURGH

3 p.m. Kol Yisrael | 290 North St.

newburghchambermusic.org

Violist Matthias Buchholz will join the quartet for a program that includes works by Beethoven, Shostakovich and Brahms. Cost: $35 ($30 seniors, $10 students)

FRI 19

On the Trail

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The acoustic band will play pop, bluegrass and traditional songs. Cost: $20

FRI 19

Start Making Sense

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Talking Heads tribute band includes a full horn section. Cost: $30 to $45

SAT 20

Best of The Eagles

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The tribute band will play the classics. Cost: $35 to $50

SAT 20

Erehwon Ensemble

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The ensemble, conducted by David Rudge, will be joined by pianist Sandro Russo. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 20

Van the Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Padraig Allen leads this Van Morrison tribute band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 21

John Gorka

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and songwriter will play music from his latest release, True in Time. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 13

Writing the Walls

PEEKSKILL

7 – 9 p.m. Hudson Valley MOCA

1701 Main St. | hudsonvalleymoca.org

As part of an ongoing program, writers will perform works created in response to the current exhibit, War. Also SUN 14. Cost: $25 ($20 students, seniors, members)

SUN 14

Local Author Fair

NEWBURGH

2 – 4 p.m. Newburgh Free Library

124 Grand St.

facebook.com/newburghfreelibrary

More than a dozen authors in all genres will meet readers and showcase their books. There will also be a poetry circle and children’s story time.

SUN 14

Leigh Newman

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The author will read from her latest book, Nobody Gets Out Alive, a collection of short stories set in Alaska. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 20

Buffalo Soldiers of the Hudson Valley

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Carla Burns will share memories and stories about growing up in a Highland Falls neighborhood where many Black men who had served in the 10th Calvary lived.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 6

Play Sets

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on the work of Gerhard Richter. Free

THURS 18

Kitty Cat Sleep-Over

GARRISON

5:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Bring your favorite stuffed kitty and decorate a box for it to sleep in overnight at the library.

FRI 19

The Tortured Poets Department Listening Party

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Come to a listening party of Taylor Swift’s most recent album and enjoy activities and crafts for a Battle of the Books fundraiser. Grades 4 and higher. Cost: $10

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 13

Shift

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

M. Pettee Olsen’s abstracts will be on view, along with the exhibit A Field Guide to Birds, by Debra Ramsay and Leslie Roberts. Through May 5. Olsen will discuss her work at 3 p.m. on SUN 14.

THURS 18

Open House

GARRISON

4 – 6 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Tour the studios and learn about classes and workshops. Pick up gently used art supplies at the event or donate materials during gallery hours through FRI 12.

SUN 21

Many Moons

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 – 4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Dennis RedMoon Darkeem will discuss his work, which is being shown in Many Moons, Interpreting the Black/Indigenous Experience.

CIVIC

MON 15

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 15

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

MON 15

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 16

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

TUES 16

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Middle School Library

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

WED 17

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 17

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com