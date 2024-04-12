Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 13
A Celebration of Georgie
COLD SPRING
10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Split Rock Books
97 Main St. | 845-265-2080
splitrockbks.com
To mark the passing of the village’s favorite bookstore cat, children and families are invited to stop by for stories and to add memories to a scrapbook.
SAT 13
Highland Lights Workshop
GARRISON
Noon – 3 p.m. & 3 – 6 p.m. HVSF
2015 Route 9
bit.ly/highland-lights-workshops
Help create lantern puppets of fish and river creatures to highlight the aquatic theme, Full Fathom Five, for this year’s procession, scheduled for SAT 20. Also SUN 14. Register online.
SAT 13
Under the Stars
BEACON
8 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | compassarts.org
Dance the night away at a do-over prom during this fundraiser for Compass Arts. Cost: $30
SUN 14
Home Bakers Meetup
BEACON
Noon – 3 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery
7 E. Main St. | bit.ly/home-bakers-2024
Swap samples and talk about grain and flour at this annual event. Cutting boards, bread knives and fillable cards will be provided to display your baked goods. Cost: $20
THURS 18
Skilled Trades Fair
WAPPINGERS FALLS
6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Ketcham High School
99 Myers Corners Road
845-486-2000 | dutchessny.gov
Students and young adults can learn about vocational jobs.
SAT 20
Cornhole Tournament
POUGHKEEPSIE
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza | pbacornhole.com
The Bags for Badges tournament is a fundraiser for the Dutchess County Sheriff PBA. Cost: $80 per team
SAT 20
Vinyl Day
COLD SPRING
1 – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
There will be listening stations to share and celebrate analog sound.
SUN 21
Cold Spring in Bloom
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Main Street
coldspringnychamber.com
Merchants will have special offerings and the Putnam History Museum will share trivia and lead walking tours during this celebration of spring.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 13
Apollo 13
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
This month’s installment of the Tom Hanks film series features the 1995 movie about NASA’s mission to save the crew of a damaged spacecraft.
SAT 13
Ariane One-Act Festival
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The Aery Theatre Company will present original plays by Albi Gorn, Evelyn Mertens, Patrick J. Lennon and Keith Whalen. Also SUN 14. Cost: $25
THURS 18
Outer Visions
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
Marisa Tornello and Steve Frieder will present a performance art show with music and improvisation. Donations are welcome for the artists and Common Ground Farm.
THURS 18
David Sedaris
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The humor writer and satirist will perform and sign his latest book, Happy-Go-Lucky. Cost: $55 to $80
FRI 19
Phantom of the Opera
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconplayers.com
The Beacon Players will perform the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, based on the 1910 French novel. Also SAT 20, SUN 21. Cost: $18 ($8 students and seniors)
SAT 20
A Wrinkle in Time
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane
15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org
In this play based on the book by Madeleine L’Engle, middle school drama students will portray the extraordinary travels of Meg Murry. Also SUN 21. Cost: $12 ($5 students, seniors free)
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 13
Site Clean-Up
PHILIPSTOWN
9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Hudson Highlands State Park
3011 Route 9D
Meet at the Visitor Center to rake, clear trails and remove trash from the Northgate/Cornish Estate site. Tools, gloves and water will be provided.
SAT 13
Bats of New York
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Wildlife biologist Ashley Meyer will discuss her work with bats, the challenges they face and how people can help. This event is co-hosted by the library and the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.
WED 17
Spring Ephemerals
PHILIPSTOWN
5:30 p.m. Stonecrop Gardens
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
The staff will lead a guided tour of the extensive bulb plantings and early blooming perennials. Cost: $10 (members free)
WED 17
Learn to Sail
BEACON
7 p.m. Sloop Club | 2 Red Flynn Drive
845-891-4509 | beaconsloopclub.org
This is the first session in an eight-class series. Cost: $50
SAT 20
Bird Walk
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 a.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Look for migrating birds with guides from the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society. Registration required.
SUN 21
History Hike
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. West Point Foundry Preserve
80 Kemble Ave.
putnamhistorymuseum.org
The Putnam History Museum will lead this guided tour of the national historic landmark and discuss its innovative role in U.S. history, including during the Civil War. Cost: $15 ($12 members)
POETRY
SAT 13
Ruth Danon and John Yau
BEACON
8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.
845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com
Danon will read from Turn Up the Heat and Yau from Tell It to Slant.
SUN 14
Kathryn Weld
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The poet will read from her most recent collection, Afterimage, followed by a poetry open mic. Cost: $10
TUES 16
Poetry Jam
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
As part of this One Poem a Day Won’t Kill You program, share a favorite poem by a published poet (i.e., not your own).
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 13
Blind Dates Recursive 05
BEACON
2 p.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Paul Legault will facilitate a conversation in Rita McBride’s sculpture Arena about memorials. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and disabled visitors, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for Beacon and Newburgh residents)
SAT 13
John Fleming Gould
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
Paintings, watercolors, pastels and drawings by Gould (1906-1996) will be on view through June 2. The opening reception will be followed at 6 p.m. by a talk with the artist’s three sons at the Dutchess Inn, 151 Main St.
SAT 13
In Eclipse
BEACON
5 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
This group exhibit showcases the meanings of the word eclipse. Through April 28.
SAT 13
Guardians Against Evil Dreams
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
Jebah Baum’s sculptures and works on paper will be on view in Gallery 1, while an audio and visual collaboration by Baum and Steven Takasugi will be in the Beacon Room and a member show in Gallery 2. Through May 5.
SAT 13
Swan Song
BEACON
7 – 9:30 p.m. Distortion Society
155 Main St. | distortionsociety.com
Nico Mazza will share his embroidered textiles, which address desiring the forbidden. Through June 1.
MUSIC
SAT 13
Joe Natale Jazz Quartet
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com
The saxophonist will be joined by Alex Smith (organ), Jeff Barone (guitar) and Sammy Wags (drums). Donations welcome. Free
SAT 13
Mike & Ruthy
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners C.C.
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The husband-and-wife duo will play music from their repertoire of indie-folk. Cost: $25
SAT 13
Stephen Clair with Jen Clapp & Chris Ams
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Move | 37 Chestnut St.
facebook.com/rockoutstephenclair
The three songwriters will each play a set. Cost: $10
SAT 13
Benise
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The “prince of Spanish guitar” will perform his interpretations of classic rock songs with dancers. Cost: $42 to $70
SAT 13
Triple Play
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Three local acoustic groups — Annalyse & Ryan, Beacon Songsmiths and The Whispering Tree — will perform. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 13
Pat Metheny
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
For his solo tour, the guitarist and composer will play music from his album Dream Box. Cost: $48 to $78
SAT 13
Alexis P. Suter Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The bandleader’s six-piece ensemble will play songs from an upcoming release, Love Always Wins. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 14
American String Quartet
NEWBURGH
3 p.m. Kol Yisrael | 290 North St.
newburghchambermusic.org
Violist Matthias Buchholz will join the quartet for a program that includes works by Beethoven, Shostakovich and Brahms. Cost: $35 ($30 seniors, $10 students)
FRI 19
On the Trail
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The acoustic band will play pop, bluegrass and traditional songs. Cost: $20
FRI 19
Start Making Sense
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Talking Heads tribute band includes a full horn section. Cost: $30 to $45
SAT 20
Best of The Eagles
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The tribute band will play the classics. Cost: $35 to $50
SAT 20
Erehwon Ensemble
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The ensemble, conducted by David Rudge, will be joined by pianist Sandro Russo. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 20
Van the Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Padraig Allen leads this Van Morrison tribute band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 21
John Gorka
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and songwriter will play music from his latest release, True in Time. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 13
Writing the Walls
PEEKSKILL
7 – 9 p.m. Hudson Valley MOCA
1701 Main St. | hudsonvalleymoca.org
As part of an ongoing program, writers will perform works created in response to the current exhibit, War. Also SUN 14. Cost: $25 ($20 students, seniors, members)
SUN 14
Local Author Fair
NEWBURGH
2 – 4 p.m. Newburgh Free Library
124 Grand St.
facebook.com/newburghfreelibrary
More than a dozen authors in all genres will meet readers and showcase their books. There will also be a poetry circle and children’s story time.
SUN 14
Leigh Newman
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The author will read from her latest book, Nobody Gets Out Alive, a collection of short stories set in Alaska. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 20
Buffalo Soldiers of the Hudson Valley
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Carla Burns will share memories and stories about growing up in a Highland Falls neighborhood where many Black men who had served in the 10th Calvary lived.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 6
Play Sets
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on the work of Gerhard Richter. Free
THURS 18
Kitty Cat Sleep-Over
GARRISON
5:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Bring your favorite stuffed kitty and decorate a box for it to sleep in overnight at the library.
FRI 19
The Tortured Poets Department Listening Party
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Come to a listening party of Taylor Swift’s most recent album and enjoy activities and crafts for a Battle of the Books fundraiser. Grades 4 and higher. Cost: $10
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 13
Shift
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
M. Pettee Olsen’s abstracts will be on view, along with the exhibit A Field Guide to Birds, by Debra Ramsay and Leslie Roberts. Through May 5. Olsen will discuss her work at 3 p.m. on SUN 14.
THURS 18
Open House
GARRISON
4 – 6 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Tour the studios and learn about classes and workshops. Pick up gently used art supplies at the event or donate materials during gallery hours through FRI 12.
SUN 21
Many Moons
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 – 4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Dennis RedMoon Darkeem will discuss his work, which is being shown in Many Moons, Interpreting the Black/Indigenous Experience.
CIVIC
MON 15
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 15
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
MON 15
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 16
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
TUES 16
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Middle School Library
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
WED 17
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 17
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com
