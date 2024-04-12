BASEBALL — Beacon is off to a 2-0 start because of strong pitching. On April 6, the Bulldogs defeated Burke Catholic, 7-1, in their opener behind Ryan Landisi, who struck out eight batters over five innings. At the plate, Liam Murphy was 2-4 with a double, Mike Fontaine was 1-2 with two RBIs and Derrick Heaton was 2-3 with two RBIs. Heaton also had five strikeouts in four innings in a 4-1 win over Lourdes on Tuesday (April 9). Beacon takes on O’Neill today (April 12) at 4 p.m. at Heritage Financial Park (Dutchess Stadium), hosts Warwick at 3 p.m. on Saturday, travels to Chester on Monday and hosts New Paltz at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

SOFTBALL — The Bulldogs split their first two games in a home doubleheader on April 6, losing to Chester, 14-2 (Devyn Kelly brought in both runs with a double) in the morning before defeating Burke Catholic, 15-14, in the afternoon behind seven strikeouts from pitcher Katherine Ruffy and three hits by Bryana Kelliher. Ninth grader Aslynn Way’s RBI single ended the game.

Beacon hosted O’Neill on Tuesday (April 9) but lost 21-9. The team travels to Sullivan West today (April 12) and will play in a tournament at Kingston on Saturday before traveling to Valley Central on Wednesday.

TRACK AND FIELD — At the Pirate Relays at Pearl River on April 6, Jayden Mihalchik won the pole vault at 9-6 and Jahcier Ballard was second in the high jump at 5-4. Beacon placed second in the sprint medley relay in 3:59.56 while Rubio Castagna-Torres was second in the 400-meter hurdles at 1:04.12. For the girls, Khloe Franklin placed 10th in the long jump at 13-3.5. The team will compete Saturday (April 13) at a meet hosted by Cornwall.

GOLF — The boys opened their season on Tuesday (April 9) with a win over Monticello, 232-272. Will Martin led the way, scoring a one-over-par 36 on nine holes, while Enis Dika shot 45 and Chance Hunter and Brady Philipbar each shot 50. The Bulldogs face Arlington on Monday (April 15) in Unionvale. The girls’ team fell in its first match to Onteora, 187-162, and will take on Highland on Monday.

BOYS’ TENNIS — Beacon dropped two matches to start the season. Kingston beat the Bulldogs, 4-3, on April 5 and Goshen handed them a 5-2 loss on Tuesday (April 9). Ninth grader Julian Rivers recorded his first career win at No. 4 singles and Charlie Klein got his second of the season at No. 3 singles. Beacon hosted Valley Central on Thursday (April 11) and will host Washingtonville at 4 p.m. on Monday (April 15) before traveling to Warwick on Wednesday.