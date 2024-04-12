BOYS’ LACROSSE — The Blue Devils, on a spring break trip to South Carolina, fell on April 4 to Lucy Beckham High School from Mount Pleasant, near Charleston, 9-6. Fallou Faye had three goals and Evan Giachinta, Liam Gaugler and Cooper Corless each had one. Jordon Hankel made 13 saves at the net.

In its home opener on Monday (April 8), Haldane fell, 14-7, to Bronxville. The teams traded goals to start the game, but once Bronxville went up 3-2, it never relinquished the lead. “We played a lot of defense in the second quarter,” said Coach Ed Crowe. At one point, Bronxville scored six unanswered goals to take a 10-3 lead.

Haldane traveled to John Jay Cross River on Thursday (April 11) and on Saturday faces the Wappingers Warriors at John Jay East Fishkill. On Thursday the team travels to Pleasantville.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE — Playing their first game in more than two weeks, the Blue Devils hosted Croton-Harmon on Tuesday (April 9) in their home opener but lost, 14-8. Haldane took a 2-1 lead after goals by Ellen O’Hara and Martha McBride but the Tigers scored three times in three minutes to pull ahead, 4-2.

Kayla Ruggiero led the team with two goals. “Croton-Harmon was always on ball, and they had a lot of off-ball movement,” said Coach Mary Callaghan. “We had success when we moved the ball quickly up the field, but we didn’t do enough of that.”

The Blue Devils traveled to Arlington on Thursday (April 11) and will travel to Dobbs Ferry on Saturday. They host Valhalla on Monday at 4:30 p.m. and visit Pleasantville on Wednesday.

BASEBALL — After multiple rainouts, Haldane finally played its first game April 5, hosting Tuckahoe. It didn’t go well, with the Tigers winning, 10-1, although things didn’t go south until the fourth inning.

In the first, Haldane’s starting pitcher, Milo Pearsall, got out of a jam with the bases loaded, and Haldane scored in the third on a Jeremy Hall single.

With two outs and a runner on first in the fourth, Pearsall was taken out after throwing 80 pitches. His replacement, Jake Hotaling, struggled to find his command and the Tigers took advantage, scoring six runs.

Haldane bounced back on Tuesday (April 9) with an 18-1 win over Yonkers Montessori Academy. Joey DeMarco went 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs, and Hall, who will play next season for Bard College, also had a home run.

On Thursday, the Blue Devils (1-1) were scheduled to host the Barack Obama School of Justice from Yonkers, and on Saturday they’ll visit North Salem before three home games: North Salem at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dobbs Ferry at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday and Poughkeepsie at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

SOFTBALL — In their first game of the season on Tuesday (April 9), the newly revived Haldane team won at Alexander Hamilton, 20-1, behind a no-hitter from seventh grader Allegra Clementson, who struck out 10. At the plate, Clementson went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. First baseman Callie Sniffen went 2-for-2 with two doubles and accounted for six runs, scoring three times and driving in three. Eighth grader Anya Mercurio drew five walks and scored all five times.

In its second game, at Yonkers Montessori, the Blue Devils lost a heartbreaker in extra innings, 10-9. Clementson again pitched the entire game, while Sniffen and Lainey Donaghy each went 3-for-4 at the plate.

On Thursday (April 11), Haldane was scheduled to host the Barack Obama School. They’ll be home again on Saturday against Irvington at 11 a.m. before traveling to Hastings on Tuesday and hosting Tuckahoe at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.