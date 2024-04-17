Town to provide bottled water, toilets

A main break has forced a shutoff of water service to some residents of the Garrison’s Landing Water District that could last until Thursday, the Town of Philipstown said Wednesday (April 17).

Philipstown said bottled water and portable toilets would be provided to district residents as workers with the town highway department and Cemco Water and Wastewater Specialists try to locate and repair the leak.

Crews dug in two spots on Wednesday afternoon: on Dock Road and outside 27 Garrison’s Landing.

The town later issued a Boil Water Notice:

Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using.

Or use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice. This Boil Water Notice applies to all residents of Garrison’s Landing. What happened?

Water outage for more than 4 hours. For safety reasons water should be boiled before consumption until further notice. What is being done?

Working to find leak that is causing the outage. You will be informed when tests show that you no longer need to boil your water. For more information, please contact:

Cemco Water & Wastewater Specialists, Inc. at 845-878-9711