Wild episode ends near Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

Beacon police on Tuesday (April 16) arrested a man who allegedly stole a car and crashed it twice before being chased down near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

Edward Brabham, 54, of Beacon, was charged with felony burglary and grand larceny, as well as resisting arrest and four other misdemeanors. He was arraigned in Beacon City Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.

According to the Beacon Police Department, while officers investigated a burglary report at the Tompkins Terrace apartment complex, a detective on Main Street was flagged down by a woman who said that her unoccupied, running vehicle had been taken near the intersection with South Brett.

Police said the vehicle collided with a light pole on Route 9D near South Avenue soon after. Following the crash, an officer attempted to stop the car, but the suspect crashed into a guardrail on the westbound entrance ramp to I-84. He was chased by officers on foot and arrested beneath the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.