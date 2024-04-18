Allegedly charged $12,000 on company card
A Hyde Park man has been accused of making more than $12,000 in fraudulent charges on the credit card of his Philipstown employer, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday (April 16).
The business was not identified, but the sheriff said it discovered the charges, which had been made over two months, in July, after Joshua Queen, 42, had been fired.
Queen was arrested April 10 and charged with felony grand larceny. After spending the night in the Putnam County jail, he was released until his next court date.
