Elections scheduled for May 21

Residents of the Haldane, Beacon and Garrison school districts who plan to be candidates for open board seats must submit nominating petitions by 5 p.m. on Monday (April 22) for Garrison and Haldane and May 1 for Beacon. The budget and trustee votes are scheduled for May 21.

In Haldane and Garrison, candidate petitions require 25 signatures from qualified voters. For information, visit bit.ly/gufs-candidate-2024 or email [email protected]. There are three open seats in Garrison and two at Haldane.

In Beacon, candidates for three open seats must submit at least 100 signatures. For information, email [email protected] or call 845-838-6900, ext. 2010.

