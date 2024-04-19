NOTEWORTHY — Julia Yang of the Merz Trio performs at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon on April 7; the other musicians in the group are pianist Amy Yang and violinist Brigid Coleridge. The trio performed works by Schumann, Purcell, Mahler and Brahms, as well as Thelonious Monk (“ ’Round Midnight”). (Photo by Ross Corsair)

MIKE & RUTHY — Mike Merenda and Ruth Ungar played at the Tompkins Corners Cultural Center in Putnam Valley on April 13. Ungar’s parents are also a folk duo; her father, Jay, wrote “Ashokan Farewell.” (Photo by Ross Corsair)

HAPPY 100! — Aggie Hopkins of Cold Spring turned 100 on April 13. Among other surprises, she was treated by neighbors to a balloon display in her front yard. She grew up in Hyde Park and married Charles Hopkins of Nelsonville in 1958. (Photo provided)

PLAY PATROL — Parents and children swept, raked and mulched McConville (Tots) Park in Cold Spring on April 14 to prepare for the upcoming season of outdoor fun. (Photo by Ross Corsair)