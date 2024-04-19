Distributes $45K to 23 groups

The Putnam Arts Council on April 12 announced it would distribute nearly $45,000 in grants to 23 organizations, including in Philipstown.

The funding includes $30,800 in state funds and $14,000 in county funds. Local recipients were Boscobel for This Man’s a Spy!, an interactive concert; Chapel Restoration for its Sunday music series; the Cold Spring Dance Company for a contemporary ballet; and Garrison Art Center for its visiting artist program.

The council also awarded grants to the Garrison Landing Association to sponsor a play festival; Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival for its community playwriting series; Butterfield Library and Putnam History Museum for art exhibits; and St. Mary’s Church and the Tompkins Corners Cultural Center for concerts.