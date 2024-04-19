Distributes $45K to 23 groups

The Putnam Arts Council on April 12 announced it would distribute nearly $45,000 in grants to 23 organizations, including in Philipstown.

The funding includes $30,800 in state funds and $14,000 in county funds. Local recipients were Boscobel for This Man’s a Spy!, an interactive concert; Chapel Restoration for its Sunday music series; the Cold Spring Dance Company for a contemporary ballet; and Garrison Art Center for its visiting artist program.

The council also awarded grants to the Garrison Landing Association to sponsor a play festival; Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival for its community playwriting series; Butterfield Library and Putnam History Museum for art exhibits; and St. Mary’s Church and the Tompkins Corners Cultural Center for concerts.

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

Leave a comment

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.