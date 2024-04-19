Libby Briggs (1943-2024)

Elizabeth “Libby” Briggs, 81, of Schenectady and formerly a longtime resident of Beacon, died April 9 at Ellis Hospital.

She was born in Beacon on March 9, 1943, the daughter of Herbert and Frances (Littlejohn) Williamson and attended Beacon schools.

Elizabeth worked in housekeeping at the Harlem Valley (Wassaic) Psychiatric Hospital in Dover until her retirement. Libby loved puzzles and her faith. She was a recent member of the Mount Olivet Missionary Baptist Church in Schenectady, where she was baptized.

Elizabeth is survived by her children, Todd Williamson, Tracy Williamson (Angela) and Cheri Williamson; her daughter-in-law, Tonya Williamson; and her siblings, Valerie Lunsford, Theodore Williamson and Herbert Williamson Jr., as well as 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Two sons, Troy Williamson and Theodore Williamson; and four siblings, Lorraine Gayle, Daisy Lunsford, Nathaniel Williamson and Jerome Williamson, died earlier.

A homegoing ceremony was offered April 19 at Libby Funeral Home in Beacon, followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Morris Gallo (1948-2024)

Morris Glenn Gallo, 76, a Beacon resident since 2018, died April 9 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie with Janis Joplin on the radio and family members by his side.

Born Feb. 16, 1948, in Ybor City, Florida he was the son of Mario and Palmira (Diaz) Gallo. He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and physics at the University of South Florida and bachelor’s degree in prosthetics and orthotics at the University of Washington.

On June 14, 1970, he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Helen Artiga, in Ybor City. She died in 2018.

Morris established his own practice in Fort Myers, where he provided prosthetics, orthotics and patient care for more than 30 years. In later years, he worked as an adjunct professor at St. Petersburg College’s School of Orthotics and Prosthetics, and as an expert witness and consultant for the Florida Attorney General’s Office.

He also served as president of the Florida Association of Orthotists & Prosthetists, vice chair of the Florida Board of Orthotists and Prosthetists and legislative author for most statutes and rules concerning Florida orthotics and prosthetics.

He was deeply involved in politics and philanthropy, serving as campaign manager for the successful election of a Florida House seat. He also served as a project manager for Sister Cities International, coordinating their efforts and resources to establish and fund a free prosthetic and orthotic clinic for the 5,000 amputees and survivors of the Amero, Colombia, mudslide. In addition, he volunteered for the Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Known for his quick wit and intelligence, Morris was a thinker, problem-solver, mentor, know-it-all (knowing at least a little about a lot of things), music lover, avid reader and an award-winning competition shooter. He served as president of the Fort Myers Gun Club and was a proud member of the NRA.

Morris is survived by his daughters, Annette Gallo-Gangemi (Greg Gangemi) of Garrison and Jacquelyn Gallo (Bobby Budimerovich) of New York City; his grandchildren, Rainer Gangemi and Ava Budimerovich; and his siblings, Valerie Alvarez, John Gallo and Brad Gallo.

Julie Loste (1940-2024)

Julie Mariane Loste, 83, died April 5 at her home.

She was a great friend to many, and a godmother, sister and aunt who generously showered her circle near and wide with presents and thoughtful emails, her family said. She supported many by remembering their events, anniversaries and social causes.

She was born June 10, 1940, in Scarsdale, the daughter of H. Lawrence and Barbara (Bridge) Loste. She earned a master’s degree in teaching from Fordham University and retired after 20 years as a proofreader at Benton & Bowles, an advertising agency in Manhattan.

Since moving to Beacon, Julie continued her lifelong passions of reading, social activism, making friends and gift-sending. She became the secretary of the Residents Council in her apartment building and completed a peer advocacy training program. Her singing lessons motivated her to join a cabaret class, where she enthusiastically joined fellow students in putting on public performances.

Julie was a member of the Westar Institute because, she noted, “it feeds my curiosity and my soul.” She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Beacon, where she served as a deacon. She was also a choir member and a member of the handbell team.

Julie volunteered with the church’s Welcome Table, where she loved holding conversations with guests. She thoroughly enjoyed assisting and tending to shut-ins with home visits, often sending them greeting cards. Julie considered the church part of her family, especially members of the Bible study.

Julie was a volunteer at the Howland Library in Beacon and loved strolling Main Street, where she could be seen frequenting the local shops for conversation, organic food and personal gifts. She joined the Coalition of Institutionalized Aged and Disabled, which supports the pride, purpose and self-determination of residents of adult care facilities. After joining a local chapter of Al-Anon, Julie was proud to be surrounded by a close, supportive network.

She is survived by her sisters, Adrienne Fay (Leo), Nadine Hathaway and Barbara Loste (Robert Werckle), as well as her nephews, Charles Cox (Rani Snyder) and James Cox (Ingrid Mudge) and nieces, Jeanne Fay and Valentina Garcia-Loste (Daniel Watchulonis). She was a great aunt to Zane, Sophie, Calissa, Delilah, Santiago and Rio. Her companion, Eugene Brzezinski, died earlier.

Her family will receive and gather with friends from 9 to 10 a.m. on May 11 at the First Presbyterian Church of Beacon, 50 Liberty St., where a Celebration of Life will be offered at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Beacon Welcome Table (beaconpresbychurch.org) or the Howland Cultural Center (howlandculturalcenter.org).

Jose Ramirez (1976-2024)

Jose A. Ramirez, 47, a longtime resident of Beacon, died April 16 at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

He was born Oct. 13, 1976, in New York City, the son of Jose Ramirez and Carmen Rodriguez.

Jose is survived by his wife, Clarissa Herman; his son, Julian Ramirez; and his brothers, Joshua Gonzalez, Nick Rios, Luis Rodriguez and Orlando Rodriguez.