Historic site suspends house tours

The plaster ceiling in the library at the Boscobel mansion in Garrison collapsed on Tuesday (April 16), prompting the historic site to close the home to tours.

The collapse damaged the room, its contents and adjacent rooms, Boscobel said in a statement, but no one was hurt.

The gardens, grounds and Visitor Center remain open. Boscobel plans to add more objects from its collection to the Visitor Center.

The site has posted more information at boscobel.org/library-recovery-effort.




