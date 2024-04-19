SAT 20

Adopt a Highway & Beach Clean-Up

PHILIPSTOWN

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D | littlestonypoint.org

Come at 8 a.m. to pick up trash along Route 9D or help with beach clean-up from 10 a.m. to noon or noon to 2 p.m. Register online.

SAT 20

Clean-Up and Planting

BEACON

9 a.m. – Noon. Various

facebook.com/beaconrec

Volunteers will clean up or plant a pollinator garden at a dozen sites around the city. Sign up at bit.ly/beacon-earth-day-2024. Work gloves, boots, long pants and sleeves are recommended; garbage bags and buckets will be provided. An Earth Day fair will follow from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Hudson Valley Brewery, 7 E. Main St.

SAT 20

Earth Day Fest

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org

Philipstown’s third annual festival will include music at 10:30 a.m. by Mark Rust and a discussion at noon between David Gelber of The Years Project and Justin Nobel, author of Petroleum-238: Big Oil’s Dangerous Secret and the Grassroots Fight to Stop It. There will also be a mending station, a scavenger hunt and information about electric vehicles and tools and pollinator gardens.

SAT 20

Mending Workshop

BEACON

Noon – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Annie McCurdy will provide materials and help you learn to patch and repair gently loved garments.

SAT 20

Earth Day Celebration

COLD SPRING

Noon – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Drop in to clean up the pollinator garden and make wildflower seed bombs.

SAT 20

Highland Lights Procession

GARRISON

8 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | hvshakespeare.org

Email [email protected] to carry a lighted puppet in the third annual procession, or show up at dusk to join the parade, which this year will celebrate and honor the transformative power of water.