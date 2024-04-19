Town provided bottled water, toilets

A main break forced a shutoff of water service to some residents of the Garrison’s Landing Water District on Wednesday (April 17).

Philipstown provided bottled water and portable toilets to district residents as workers with the town highway department and Cemco Water and Wastewater Specialists try to locate and repair the leak. The town also issued a boil-water notice. Crews dug in two spots on Wednesday afternoon: on Dock Street and outside 27 Garrison’s Landing.