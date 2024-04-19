Voice concerns in letter to state parks
The mayors of Cold Spring and Nelsonville and the supervisor in Philipstown issued a letter on Wednesday (April 17) opposing plans to start the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail in Cold Spring.
The letter, signed by Kathleen Foley of Cold Spring, Chris Winward of Nelsonville and John Van Tassel of Philipstown and read aloud by Foley and Van Tassel at meetings, is addressed to Meagan Fitzgerald, the deputy commissioner of the state parks agency and Linda Cooper, the regional director.
State parks is partnering with Scenic Hudson, an environmental nonprofit based in Poughkeepsie, to construct the HHFT, which is proposed to run from Cold Spring to Beacon along the Hudson River. It is the lead agency in the environmental review of the project.
“Having the actual trail enter the Village of Cold Spring by any route would irreversibly change the landscape, viewshed and character of the village as well as the experience of all Philipstowners who consider Cold Spring the heart of our town,” the three elected officials wrote. “The trail’s necessary size, scale and construction requirements, particularly to meet the accessibility goal identified by the HHFT design team, would be outsized for our small residential village.”
The officials asserted that creating a gateway to the trail in Cold Spring, especially a proposed route beginning at the state-owned Dockside Park, would itself become a tourist destination, creating “an unbearable, unsustainable increase in visitor volume that no number of trash cans and toilets will offset.”
Instead, the letter advocates simple, “residentially scaled” paths and sidewalks from Cold Spring to an HHFT entrance north of the village, describing that approach as “far more appropriate to our historic, livable community.”
Foley said the letter represents the views of the three officials but not necessarily of the Village Board. (Van Tassel said the same about the Town Board.) On Wednesday, Cold Spring Trustee Aaron Freimark remarked that he would have appreciated receiving a copy of the letter before the meeting.
“It is your right to act unilaterally,” he said. “But as a courtesy, we’re reminded that we work together as a board.”
“I accept your good feedback,” Foley responded. “At some point, we need to calendar this as a public discussion.”
Foley also read comments into the record from an April 3 statement by members of the HHFT Data Committee, which includes two Cold Spring residents and Winward, that was critical of HHFT.
Thanking the Data Committee for its work, Foley said: “We picked people who know their fields and bring expertise ranging from data analysis to public administration to legal perspective; I wanted that to be part of our record.”
In a statement on Thursday (April 18), MJ Martin, director of development and community engagement for HHFT, wrote: “HHFT, along with state parks, has been in continued conversation with municipal leadership on the project. Both the letter by the supervisor and mayors and the media statement by the Philipstown members of the Data Committee came abruptly, in the middle of an ongoing process meant to gather information and understand community members’ priorities.
“It was surprising to learn municipal leadership is taking this stance, as local support for the Shoreline Trail is well documented in both a survey administered by HHFT and a recent independent survey by a Cold Spring resident. Philipstown, including the villages, is a community composed of diverse viewpoints. It is important that all voices be heard.”
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
On Wednesday (April 17), Supervisor Van Tassel also disclosed siting restrictions from the Metropolitan Transit Authority that would limit trail construction adjacent to Metro-North tracks:
“We did also meet with Metro-North representatives today to discuss possible access along the railroad tracks and, my opinion from that meeting today, is that’s not something that is going to happen because they’re looking at rising sea levels, they’re looking at having access to their tracks, to their rail. As they put it, they’re in the business of moving trains, not hiking and hikers… Their priority is the railroad and making it work… They [Metro-North] have some major upgrades that they’re doing by Mayor’s Park and they need both sides of the track to do it, they need both rails operable.
“I just don’t see there being any opportunity for HHFT to put their trail along that section either… with the flooding there… and there is some concern about the railroad having water access… and if HHFT’s trail is there it eliminates [Metro-North] from accessing the tracks from the river and that whole section of the causeway. They [Metro-North] have some major upgrades, if they needed to bring in barges or any types of material they would not have that because the trail would eliminate it… The engineers were on there today, and they were describing, well there’s a lot of transmission wires underground that follow the tracks that need to be accessible.”
It’s gratifying to finally hear in — my eight-years of advocacy against this intrusive development juggernaut, that local officials, excepting one aberrancy, have studied carefully — weighing the (mostly) consequences and (utter absence of) benefits of the tourist park, to chime in against the myopic and selfish interests of a few individuals, in deference to what’s in the best interests for our collective community. It will be interesting to see if HHFT will heed this sentiment, or continue to threaten to build ‘it’ on top of us, like as not.
In my time as Philipstown supervisor, I would inform and involve my board of actions that demanded their input. I not only “accepted” their input but welcomed and always valued it. This necessary collaboration is critical to democracy. A lot of information has been put out that is inaccurate. The Visitation Data Committee makes assertions that are untrue and don’t serve the residents of our town. Were the board members consulted before the release of two very public statements? For the three local leaders to unilaterally come out with an opinion without consulting their boards flies in the face of the democratic process and disenfranchises their board members and, by extension, their constituents. This is not helpful to the process nor is it respectful of democratically elected boards. Since when were the two villages and the town only represented by three people?
Leave a comment