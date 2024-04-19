Politics professor specializes in Eastern Europe

Jessica Pisano, a Philipstown resident who is a professor at The New School for Social Research in New York City, was this week named one of 188 Guggenheim Fellows for 2024.

The annual award honors scholars, artists, writers, historians and scientists with grants ranging from about $30,000 to $45,000 to provide “blocks of time in which fellows can work with as much creative freedom as possible,” according to the Guggenheim Foundation.

Pisano spoke to The Current in 2022 about her most recent book, Staging Democracy: Political Performance in Ukraine, Russia and Beyond. Her current project is an ethnography of a rural street in southwestern Ukraine under fascism, socialism and neoliberal democracy.