History museum looking for artists

The Putnam History Museum and Southeast Museum are looking for artists for an exhibit on women in the Highlands during the American Revolution.

The museum plans to commission three to five artists to “create works that breathe new life into the historical narratives of women from different social classes, races, and allegiances” during the war. The art will be paired with maps, sketches, paintings, prints and text. The exhibition is scheduled to open later in the year.

To apply, see the guidelines posted at putnamhistorymuseum.org. The deadline is May 15.

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

Leave a comment

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.