History museum looking for artists

The Putnam History Museum and Southeast Museum are looking for artists for an exhibit on women in the Highlands during the American Revolution.

The museum plans to commission three to five artists to “create works that breathe new life into the historical narratives of women from different social classes, races, and allegiances” during the war. The art will be paired with maps, sketches, paintings, prints and text. The exhibition is scheduled to open later in the year.

To apply, see the guidelines posted at putnamhistorymuseum.org. The deadline is May 15.