COMMUNITY

SAT 20

Cornhole Tournament

POUGHKEEPSIE

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza | pbacornhole.com

The Bags for Badges tournament is a fundraiser for the Dutchess County Sheriff PBA. Cost: $80 per team

SAT 20

Grove & Gather Vinyl Day

COLD SPRING

1 – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

There will be listening stations to share and celebrate analog sound.

SAT 20

Lghts Dwn Lw

BEACON

2 – 9 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

bit.ly/lghts-dwn-lw

LotusWorks Wellness will host this festival to celebrate the launch of Beacon’s first legal cannabis dispensary. It will include yoga, live music, local artists and makers, a plant sale, pottery wheels and flash tattoos. Cost: $21 to $62

SUN 21

Cold Spring in Bloom

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Main Street

coldspringnychamber.com

Merchants will have special offerings and the Putnam History Museum will share trivia and lead walking tours during this celebration of spring.

SUN 21

Walk for Housing

NEWBURGH

Noon. Washington’s Headquarters

84 Liberty St. | bit.ly/walk4Habitat

This fundraising walk along routes of up to 3 miles will pass by some of Habitat for Humanity’s affordable-housing projects.

WED 24

Book Sale

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Find secondhand books in all genres at this fundraiser. Daily through May 4.

FRI 26

Thrift Sale

COLD SPRING

5 – 7:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Parish Hall

1 Chestnut St.

Shop for gently used adult clothing to benefit the church and Philipstown Food Pantry. There will also be a mending station and bake sale. Admission is $20 today and SAT 27 from 10 to 11 a.m. Fill a bag for $10 from 3 to 6 p.m. on SUN 28.

FRI 26

90th Birthday Celebration

POUGHKEEPSIE

5:30 p.m. Ebenezer Baptist Church

15 Smith St.

This event honoring Beacon resident and longtime barber Alvin Bell Sr. will include music by the Glory Boys and the Gospel Legends. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

SAT 27

Shredder Day

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – Noon. The Nest | 44 Chestnut St.

coldspringlions.org/shredder

Residents and businesses are invited to bring documents (with paper clips and bindings removed) for commercial shredding. Donations to the Cold Spring Lions Club are welcome.

SAT 27

Prescription Drug Take Back Day

BEACON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Beacon Recreation Center

23 W. Center St.

Drop off unused or expired prescriptions for safe disposal.

READINGS

THURS 25

Glimpses

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Matt Williams, a television producer who created Roseanne and co-created Home Improvement, will read from his book, A Comedy Writer’s Take on Life, Love and All That Spiritual Stuff. Registration requested.



FRI 26

David Baldacci

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The author will discuss his latest novel, Calamity of Souls. Free

SAT 27

5 Poets

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Ruth Danon invited Jason Koo, Catherine Barnett, Tiffany Troy, Silvina López Medin and Stephen Massimilla to share their work. Cost: $15

SAT 27

Colm O’Shea and David Hollander

BEACON

8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.

845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com

O’Shea will read from his novel, Claiming de Wayke, and Hollander will read from Anthropica.

KIDS & FAMILY

THURS 25

Sign a Story

BEACON

3 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Following a story, children ages 2 to 12 can participate in a short lesson in American Sign Language.

FRI 26

Ree-Play Sale

BEACON

9 a.m. – 7 p.m. University Settlement

724 Wolcott Ave. | weeplayproject.org

This annual fundraiser for the Wee Play Project will feature children’s clothing up to sizes 14/16, baby gear, books, games and recreation equipment. Bring bags. Also SAT 27, SUN 28.



FRI 26

Creative Canvas

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

High school students can make art, enjoy snacks and win raffle prizes. Registration required.

FRI 26

Teen Clothing Swap

COLD SPRING

6 – 8 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades six and higher can drop off gently used clothing (up to 20 items) during the week and select an equal number at the event. Registration required.

SAT 27

Water Safety

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 3 to 10 will learn techniques to prevent drowning. Registration required.

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 20

Bird Walk

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 a.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Look for migrating birds with guides from the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society. Registration required.

SUN 21

History Hike

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. West Point Foundry Preserve

80 Kemble Ave.

putnamhistorymuseum.org

The Putnam History Museum will lead this guided tour of the national historic landmark and discuss its innovative role in U.S. history, including during the Civil War. Cost: $15 ($12 members)

SAT 27

Annual Plant Sale

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stonecrop

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

More than a dozen growers will have plants for sale. Admission is $5.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 20

Buffalo Soldiers of the Hudson Valley

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Carla Burns will share memories and stories about growing up in a Highland Falls neighborhood where many Black men who had served in the 10th Calvary lived.

FRI 26

Piemonte Lunch

PHILIPSTOWN

1 p.m. Café Silvia | 2700 Route 9

845-666-7202 | magazzino.art

Chef Luca Galli will serve specialties from the Piemonte region of Italy and discuss their origins. Cost: $50

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 20

Phantom of the Opera

BEACON

1 & 7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconplayers.com

The Beacon Players will perform the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, based on the 1910 French novel. Also SUN 21. Cost: $15 ($5 students, seniors; $18/$8 door)

SAT 20

A Wrinkle in Time

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

haldaneschool.org

In this play based on the book by Madeleine L’Engle, middle school drama students will portray the extraordinary travels of Meg Murry. Also SUN 21. Cost: $12 ($5 students, seniors free)

SAT 27

Here. Is. Better.

BEACON

1 p.m. Beacon Theater | 445 Main St.

beaconmovietheater.com

This 2021 documentary tracks the lives of four veterans healing from post-traumatic stress disorder. A panel discussion will follow with the film’s producers and the director of veterans programs for Mental Health America of Dutchess County. Cost: $15 ($13 seniors, military, ages 9 and younger)



SAT 27

Eric D’Alessandro

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The comedian will perform stand-up as part of his I Don’t Understand Tour. Cost: $40 to $75



SUN 28

The Peekskill Riots

PUTNAM VALLEY

11 a.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Jon Scott Bennett will screen the first episode of his documentary about the racist violence that erupted outside Black singer and activist Paul Robeson’s concert in 1949 in Peekskill. Cost: $10

SUN 28

Hansel and Gretel

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The Howland Chamber Music Circle will present Engelbert Humperdinck’s children’s opera about the classic tale of encountering a witch while lost in the woods. Local singers and the Met Chorus Artists will perform. Cost: $15 (children free)

MUSIC

SAT 20

Best of The Eagles

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The tribute band will play the classics. Cost: $35 to $50

SAT 20

Erehwon Ensemble

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The ensemble, conducted by David Rudge, will be joined by pianist Sandro Russo. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 20

Van the Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Padraig Allen leads this Van Morrison tribute band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 21

John Gorka

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and songwriter will play music from his latest release, True in Time. Cost: $30 ($35 door)





FRI 26

Giacomo Gates

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The jazz vocalist will be joined by his band to perform music from his latest release, You. Cost: $25

FRI 26

The Haas Sisters & Bruce Molsky

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Natalie (cello) and Brittany (fiddle) will play contemporary string music with their mentor and friend, Bruce (fiddle). Cost: $30 ($35 door)





SAT 27

Saints of Swing

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. First Presbyterian Church

10 Academy St. | 845-265-3220

presbychurchcoldspring.org

Rene Bailey and Dale DeMarco will perform with an eight-piece band. Free

SAT 27

Cuboricua

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The ensemble plays the rhythms of the Caribbean. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 28

Jessica Meyer

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Meyer will play original works on viola and a loop pedal from her recordings, I long and seek after and Ring Out. Donations welcome.



SUN 28

MaMuse

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Sarah Nutting and Karisha Longaker’s acoustic music follows folk and gospel traditions. Cost: $30 ($35 door)



VISUAL ARTS

SAT 20

RiverWinds Gallery

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The gallery will present the works of a diverse group of 19 painters, photographers, potters and jewelers from the Hudson Valley. Through June 2.

SAT 20

Writing the Walls

PEEKSKILL

7 – 9 p.m. Hudson Valley MOCA

1701 Main St. | hudsonvalleymoca.org

As part of an ongoing program, writers will perform works created in response to the current exhibit, War. Also SUN 21. Cost: $25 ($20 students, seniors, members)

THURS 25

Zine Night

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

Make a one-page zine on an 11-x-17-inch piece of paper. The gallery will provide paper, scissors, markers, adhesive and pencils. Cost: $10 to $30

SAT 27

Now We Have Seen

PHILIPSTOWN

11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino

2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202

magazzino.art

This symposium on women and art in Italy in the 1970s will feature five scholars and the release of a collection of essays on the topic. Free

CIVIC

MON 22

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 23

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

TUES 23

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Middle School Library

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

WED 24

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 25

Mobile Office Hours

FISHKILL

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Senior Center

793 Route 52 | 845-229-0106

Rob Rolison, whose state Senate district includes the Highlands, will be available to answer questions and assist constituents. To make an appointment, call or email [email protected].

THURS 25

Budget Vote and Trustee Election

BEACON

Noon – 8 p.m. Howland Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Library district residents will vote on whether to approve $1.43 million in spending for 2024-25 and to fill four trustee seats from five candidates (David Lemon, Helen Lowery, Richard McGowan, Emily Murnane and Elizabeth Murphy).