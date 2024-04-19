Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 20
Cornhole Tournament
POUGHKEEPSIE
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza | pbacornhole.com
The Bags for Badges tournament is a fundraiser for the Dutchess County Sheriff PBA. Cost: $80 per team
SAT 20
Grove & Gather Vinyl Day
COLD SPRING
1 – 4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
There will be listening stations to share and celebrate analog sound.
SAT 20
Lghts Dwn Lw
BEACON
2 – 9 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
bit.ly/lghts-dwn-lw
LotusWorks Wellness will host this festival to celebrate the launch of Beacon’s first legal cannabis dispensary. It will include yoga, live music, local artists and makers, a plant sale, pottery wheels and flash tattoos. Cost: $21 to $62
SUN 21
Cold Spring in Bloom
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Main Street
coldspringnychamber.com
Merchants will have special offerings and the Putnam History Museum will share trivia and lead walking tours during this celebration of spring.
SUN 21
Walk for Housing
NEWBURGH
Noon. Washington’s Headquarters
84 Liberty St. | bit.ly/walk4Habitat
This fundraising walk along routes of up to 3 miles will pass by some of Habitat for Humanity’s affordable-housing projects.
WED 24
Book Sale
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Find secondhand books in all genres at this fundraiser. Daily through May 4.
FRI 26
Thrift Sale
COLD SPRING
5 – 7:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Parish Hall
1 Chestnut St.
Shop for gently used adult clothing to benefit the church and Philipstown Food Pantry. There will also be a mending station and bake sale. Admission is $20 today and SAT 27 from 10 to 11 a.m. Fill a bag for $10 from 3 to 6 p.m. on SUN 28.
FRI 26
90th Birthday Celebration
POUGHKEEPSIE
5:30 p.m. Ebenezer Baptist Church
15 Smith St.
This event honoring Beacon resident and longtime barber Alvin Bell Sr. will include music by the Glory Boys and the Gospel Legends. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SAT 27
Shredder Day
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – Noon. The Nest | 44 Chestnut St.
coldspringlions.org/shredder
Residents and businesses are invited to bring documents (with paper clips and bindings removed) for commercial shredding. Donations to the Cold Spring Lions Club are welcome.
SAT 27
Prescription Drug Take Back Day
BEACON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Beacon Recreation Center
23 W. Center St.
Drop off unused or expired prescriptions for safe disposal.
READINGS
THURS 25
Glimpses
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Matt Williams, a television producer who created Roseanne and co-created Home Improvement, will read from his book, A Comedy Writer’s Take on Life, Love and All That Spiritual Stuff. Registration requested.
FRI 26
David Baldacci
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The author will discuss his latest novel, Calamity of Souls. Free
SAT 27
5 Poets
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Ruth Danon invited Jason Koo, Catherine Barnett, Tiffany Troy, Silvina López Medin and Stephen Massimilla to share their work. Cost: $15
SAT 27
Colm O’Shea and David Hollander
BEACON
8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.
845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com
O’Shea will read from his novel, Claiming de Wayke, and Hollander will read from Anthropica.
KIDS & FAMILY
THURS 25
Sign a Story
BEACON
3 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Following a story, children ages 2 to 12 can participate in a short lesson in American Sign Language.
FRI 26
Ree-Play Sale
BEACON
9 a.m. – 7 p.m. University Settlement
724 Wolcott Ave. | weeplayproject.org
This annual fundraiser for the Wee Play Project will feature children’s clothing up to sizes 14/16, baby gear, books, games and recreation equipment. Bring bags. Also SAT 27, SUN 28.
FRI 26
Creative Canvas
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
High school students can make art, enjoy snacks and win raffle prizes. Registration required.
FRI 26
Teen Clothing Swap
COLD SPRING
6 – 8 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades six and higher can drop off gently used clothing (up to 20 items) during the week and select an equal number at the event. Registration required.
SAT 27
Water Safety
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 3 to 10 will learn techniques to prevent drowning. Registration required.
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 20
Bird Walk
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 a.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Look for migrating birds with guides from the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society. Registration required.
SUN 21
History Hike
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. West Point Foundry Preserve
80 Kemble Ave.
putnamhistorymuseum.org
The Putnam History Museum will lead this guided tour of the national historic landmark and discuss its innovative role in U.S. history, including during the Civil War. Cost: $15 ($12 members)
SAT 27
Annual Plant Sale
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stonecrop
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
More than a dozen growers will have plants for sale. Admission is $5.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 20
Buffalo Soldiers of the Hudson Valley
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Carla Burns will share memories and stories about growing up in a Highland Falls neighborhood where many Black men who had served in the 10th Calvary lived.
FRI 26
Piemonte Lunch
PHILIPSTOWN
1 p.m. Café Silvia | 2700 Route 9
845-666-7202 | magazzino.art
Chef Luca Galli will serve specialties from the Piemonte region of Italy and discuss their origins. Cost: $50
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 20
Phantom of the Opera
BEACON
1 & 7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconplayers.com
The Beacon Players will perform the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, based on the 1910 French novel. Also SUN 21. Cost: $15 ($5 students, seniors; $18/$8 door)
SAT 20
A Wrinkle in Time
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
haldaneschool.org
In this play based on the book by Madeleine L’Engle, middle school drama students will portray the extraordinary travels of Meg Murry. Also SUN 21. Cost: $12 ($5 students, seniors free)
SAT 27
Here. Is. Better.
BEACON
1 p.m. Beacon Theater | 445 Main St.
beaconmovietheater.com
This 2021 documentary tracks the lives of four veterans healing from post-traumatic stress disorder. A panel discussion will follow with the film’s producers and the director of veterans programs for Mental Health America of Dutchess County. Cost: $15 ($13 seniors, military, ages 9 and younger)
SAT 27
Eric D’Alessandro
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The comedian will perform stand-up as part of his I Don’t Understand Tour. Cost: $40 to $75
SUN 28
The Peekskill Riots
PUTNAM VALLEY
11 a.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Jon Scott Bennett will screen the first episode of his documentary about the racist violence that erupted outside Black singer and activist Paul Robeson’s concert in 1949 in Peekskill. Cost: $10
SUN 28
Hansel and Gretel
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The Howland Chamber Music Circle will present Engelbert Humperdinck’s children’s opera about the classic tale of encountering a witch while lost in the woods. Local singers and the Met Chorus Artists will perform. Cost: $15 (children free)
MUSIC
SAT 20
Best of The Eagles
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The tribute band will play the classics. Cost: $35 to $50
SAT 20
Erehwon Ensemble
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The ensemble, conducted by David Rudge, will be joined by pianist Sandro Russo. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 20
Van the Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Padraig Allen leads this Van Morrison tribute band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 21
John Gorka
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and songwriter will play music from his latest release, True in Time. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
FRI 26
Giacomo Gates
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The jazz vocalist will be joined by his band to perform music from his latest release, You. Cost: $25
FRI 26
The Haas Sisters & Bruce Molsky
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Natalie (cello) and Brittany (fiddle) will play contemporary string music with their mentor and friend, Bruce (fiddle). Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 27
Saints of Swing
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. First Presbyterian Church
10 Academy St. | 845-265-3220
presbychurchcoldspring.org
Rene Bailey and Dale DeMarco will perform with an eight-piece band. Free
SAT 27
Cuboricua
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The ensemble plays the rhythms of the Caribbean. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 28
Jessica Meyer
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Meyer will play original works on viola and a loop pedal from her recordings, I long and seek after and Ring Out. Donations welcome.
SUN 28
MaMuse
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Sarah Nutting and Karisha Longaker’s acoustic music follows folk and gospel traditions. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 20
RiverWinds Gallery
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The gallery will present the works of a diverse group of 19 painters, photographers, potters and jewelers from the Hudson Valley. Through June 2.
SAT 20
Writing the Walls
PEEKSKILL
7 – 9 p.m. Hudson Valley MOCA
1701 Main St. | hudsonvalleymoca.org
As part of an ongoing program, writers will perform works created in response to the current exhibit, War. Also SUN 21. Cost: $25 ($20 students, seniors, members)
THURS 25
Zine Night
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
Make a one-page zine on an 11-x-17-inch piece of paper. The gallery will provide paper, scissors, markers, adhesive and pencils. Cost: $10 to $30
SAT 27
Now We Have Seen
PHILIPSTOWN
11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino
2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202
magazzino.art
This symposium on women and art in Italy in the 1970s will feature five scholars and the release of a collection of essays on the topic. Free
CIVIC
MON 22
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 23
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
TUES 23
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Middle School Library
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
WED 24
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 25
Mobile Office Hours
FISHKILL
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Senior Center
793 Route 52 | 845-229-0106
Rob Rolison, whose state Senate district includes the Highlands, will be available to answer questions and assist constituents. To make an appointment, call or email [email protected].
THURS 25
Budget Vote and Trustee Election
BEACON
Noon – 8 p.m. Howland Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Library district residents will vote on whether to approve $1.43 million in spending for 2024-25 and to fill four trustee seats from five candidates (David Lemon, Helen Lowery, Richard McGowan, Emily Murnane and Elizabeth Murphy).
