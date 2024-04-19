Renegades eke out win in home opener

The Hudson Valley Renegades slipped past the Aberdeen IronBirds to win their 2024 home opener, 3-2, at Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday (April 16), raising their early, 30th-season record to six wins and three losses.

Although the team, a High A affiliate of the New York Yankees, pulled it out in the bottom of the ninth, there was no dramatic walk-off hit. Instead, the victory came by a walk-off walk.

With the Renegades down 2-1, Luis Sanchez, on the mound in relief for the IronBirds, an affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, could not find the plate, hitting two batters before walking a third to load the bases.

Renegades infielder Jared Serna drew a walk to tie the score, and catcher Omar Martinez collected the game-winning RBI when he also walked.

No one in the park enjoyed the game more than Wappinger resident John Gorman, an official Renegades “Ushertainer” who roams the stands, leading cheers, stirring up the crowd and constantly interacting with fans.

Gorman has been a Renegades superfan since sitting with his dad behind third base at the team’s first home opener in 1994. He served as the team’s batboy and has worked in various positions at the park ever since.

“I never thought I’d get paid to make people happy to watch baseball,” Gorman said. “It’s grassroots and family friendly; it’s seeing guys live out their dreams, hoping to get the call to be a Bronx Bomber.”

The Renegades opened the season with eight games on the road, taking on the Bowling Green Hot Rods in Kentucky (Tampa Bay Rays) and the Rome Emperors in Georgia (Atlanta Braves).

On Tuesday, Baron Stuart continued a string of strong Hudson Valley pitching performances. The 6-foot-5 right-hander struck out three while allowing two hits and one earned run in 51/3 innings. Through their first nine games, Renegades pitchers gave up 36 hits, the fewest in Minor League Baseball.

This year’s roster includes players from 13 states and Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Cuba.

Nick Ortiz is in his first year as manager after spending four seasons as quality assurance coach with the San Francisco Giants. Ortiz, who has worked as a scout and minor-league coach for the Yankees, had a 15-year career as a minor-league infielder and played on Puerto Rico’s national team.

Along with new players and coaches, the home opener featured the debut of facilities inside the left field line, including a team clubhouse, weight room and batting tunnels, along with a rooftop party deck, terrace and event space. The improvements were the second phase of $25 million in enhancements authorized in 2022 by Dutchess County, which owns the park.

In 2023, Dutchess Stadium, or “The Dutch,” became Heritage Financial Park as part of a naming and sponsorship agreement.

The Renegades are in their fourth season as an affiliate of the Yankees. Founded in 1994, the team was part of the Texas Rangers organization until 1996, when it became affiliated with Tampa Bay.

More than 130 players with the team have reached the majors, including 24 on the rosters of 16 teams on opening day this year. Alumni include 2008 American League Rookie of the Year Evan Longoria, 2009 AL Rookie of the Year Jeremy Hellickson and 2010 AL MVP Josh Hamilton. The 2024 Yankees include former Renegades Austin Wells, Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe.

Hudson Valley plays in the North Division of the South Atlantic League with teams based in Aberdeen, Maryland; Brooklyn; Greensboro, North Carolina; Lakewood, New Jersey; and Wilmington, Delaware. Along with teams from Bowling Green and Rome, it also plays High A squads from Asheville, Winston-Salem and Hickory, North Carolina, and Greenville, South Carolina.

Heritage Financial Park is located at 1500 Route 9D in Wappingers Falls. Tickets are available for $6 to $17 through hvrenegades.com or at the gate. The Renegades host Aberdeen this weekend and Bowling Green next week before hitting the road until the middle of May.

All 132 Renegades regular season and playoff games can be heard on Beacon radio stations WBPM 96.5 FM and WBNR 1260 AM. Minor League games are also televised via milb.tv.