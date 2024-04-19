BASEBALL — It was a phenomenal day on April 12 for Bulldog pitchers as Ryan Landisi, AC McKay and Alex Young combined to throw a no-hitter against O’Neill in a 10-1 victory. At the plate, Liam Murphy was 3-for-3 with a double and triple.

The rest of the week was more challenging, with three consecutive one-run losses. Beacon fell at Chester, 4-3, and at home against Warwick (11-10) and New Paltz (8-7). The Bulldogs (3-3) travel to Burke Catholic today (April 19) before opening league play next week at Port Jervis and Liberty.

Photos by Cadence Heeter













GIRLS’ GOLF — Beacon defeated Highland, 182-191, on Monday (April 15) behind a 57 by Elizabeth Ruffy and New Paltz, 176-201, on Tuesday, again behind Ruffy, who shot a 50. In their first league game on Wednesday, the Bulldogs fell by two strokes at Millbrook, 187-185; Ruffy shot a 56. Beacon (2-1) hosted Minisink Valley on Thursday and will host Ellenville, Red Hook and Marlboro next week at the Southern Dutchess Country Club.

BOYS’ TENNIS — The Bulldogs continued to look for their first win after losing, 4-3, to Valley Central on April 11 (with victories by Beckett Anderson, Charlie Klein and Julian Rivers) and Washingtonville, 5-2, on Monday (April 15). The Bulldogs (0-4) host Minisink Valley today (April 19) at 5:30 p.m. and Cornwall on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD — At the Green Dragon Relays at Cornwall on April 13, Jayden Mihalchik placed second in the pole vault at 9-6 while Jahcier Ballard placed fourth in the high jump at 5-4. The Bulldogs will compete today (April 19) in a meet at Suffern.