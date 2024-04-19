BOYS’ LACROSSE — After losing at John Jay Cross River, 13-3, on April 11, the Blue Devils bounced back with a 7-5 win on April 13 over the Wappinger Warriors behind three goals by Frankie DiGilio. Haldane (2-4) was at Pleasantville on Thursday (April 18) and will host Carmel at 4:30 p.m. on Monday before traveling to Rye Neck on Wednesday.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE — The Blue Devils fell April 11 at Arlington, 17-12, despite solid offense from Kayla Ruggiero (5 goals), Samantha Thomas (3) and Ellen O’Hara (2). Lola Mahoney had 13 saves in the net.

On a windy Saturday afternoon (April 13) at Dobbs Ferry, the Blue Devils had a 5-2 lead early in the second quarter before the Eagles found their groove and tied the game before halftime. Ruggiero scored six of Haldane’s goals in the 13-9 loss.

At home on Monday (April 15), Haldane defeated Valhalla, 17-8, after taking a 9-0 lead in the first quarter, including three goals by Ruggiero in less than 90 seconds. “Kayla is a phenomenal player, athlete and teammate,” said Coach Mary Callaghan. “It shows with her goals and her assists.”

The Blue Devils (2-4) lost on Wednesday, 19-4, at Pleasantville. They host Yonkers at 4:30 p.m. today (April 19) and travel to New Paltz on Monday.

BASEBALL — Haldane defeated the Barack Obama School of Justice from Yonkers, 11-0, on April 11, in a game called after two innings because of the lopsided score and steady rain. On the mound, Jake Hotaling pitched much better than his first outing of the season against Tuckahoe.

“We took time this week to break down his mechanics,” said Coach Simon Dudar. “We went over techniques to not let a few bad pitches derail his confidence.”

The Blue Devils recorded their first league win on Monday (April 15), a 5-4 victory over North Salem. Jeremy Hall scored three of the five runs, including the go-ahead in the bottom of the fifth when he was intentionally walked, stole second, went to third on a passed ball and went home on a bunt by Milo Pearsall.

On Tuesday, Haldane hosted Dobbs Ferry. The Eagles took a 2-0 lead in the first but in the third, Trajan McCarthy crushed a two-out double to make it 2-1. In the fifth, after his brother, Lincoln McCarthy, led off with a single, Trajan hit another RBI double to tie the game. Hunter Erickson drove him in to make it 3-2.

In the sixth, Erickson drew a walk with the bases loaded for 4-2 lead. But in the top of the seventh, things went haywire for the Blue Devils, with the Eagles scoring six runs because of a series of Haldane errors.

The Blue Devils (3-2) hosted Poughkeepsie on Thursday (April 18) and have three home games next week, against Port Chester at 4:45 p.m. Monday, Croton-Harmon at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Dobbs Ferry at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

SOFTBALL — After a 20-1 win over the Barack Obama School on April 11, Haldane lost to Irvington, 7-5, on April 13. Seventh grader Allegra Clementson had a strong outing, striking out 11 and going 2-for-3 at the plate.

On Tuesday (April 16) at Hastings, the Blue Devils were on the short end of a 5-3 final. Eighth grader Sophia Taylor had 12 strikeouts and Sydney Merriman and Gabby Perilli both went 2-for-3 at the plate.

On Wednesday, Haldane lost at home to Tuckahoe, 14-3, after the Tigers scored 10 runs in the third inning. Callie Sniffen went 3-for-4, including two home runs. “It’s fun to watch when it goes out,” said Coach Jeff Sniffen.

The Blue Devils will host Putnam Valley at 5 p.m. today (April 19) before playing two games at Croton-Harmon on Saturday. Next week they are at North Salem and Pawling.

TRACK AND FIELD — In Haldane’s first meet of the season on April 10, at Valhalla, Jake Thomas threw the shot 33-1, Merrick Williams ran the 100 meters in 11.8 seconds and Jack Ilian and Owen Powers each ran the 800 in 2:15.9. For the girls, Ashley Sousa finished the 800 in 2:46.6 and Molly Bernstein ran the 100 in 14.1.

On Monday (April 15), in a meet at Hastings, Thomas won the shot put with a personal-best throw of 34-1 and was first in the discus at 80 feet. Owen Powers was the top finisher for the Haldane boys in the 800 meters, and Sousa for the girls. Max Kupper, an eighth grader, had a notable time in the 800 of 27.27.7.