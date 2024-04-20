Suspect is alleged to have attacked his brother

Beacon police on Friday (April 19) arrested Brian M. Duff, of Beacon, who is alleged to have struck his brother in the head with a handgun and stabbed him. Duff was charged with second-degree assault, a felony, and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors.

The police said in a statement that Duff’s brother, whose name was not released, walked into the Beacon Police Department on Thursday with multiple injuries to his head. Officers responded to a residence on Hudson Avenue to try to locate the suspect.

The individual had fled the scene, but by Friday detectives had determined that the suspect was at a residence outside of the city. According to the department, they proceeded there, located Duff and placed him into custody without incident.

