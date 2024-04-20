Douglas S. MacCrae, 67, of Brewster, who for the past nine years was a captain with the Putnam County SPCA, died April 17.

He was born May 15, 1956, in Yonkers, the son of Archibald and Joyce (Redhead) MacCrae. In 1974, he joined the U.S. Army as a military police officer. Following his military service, he became a deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, helping to develop the agency’s school resource program. He retired as a sergeant after 25 years with the department.

Following his retirement, he joined the Lewisboro Police Department and later the Putnam County SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).

On Sept. 28, 1984, Doug married Mary Jane Castegner. He was an animal lover, a passion reflected in his work. He also enjoyed traveling cross-country in his RV.

Along with his wife of 39 years, he is survived by his children, Sarah and Alex, and his brother, Donald MacCrae.

Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday (April 24) from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Joseph J. Smith Funeral Home in Mahopac. Memorial donations may be made to the Putnam County SPCA (spcaputnam.org).